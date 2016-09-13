Syria: Will ceasefire hold in first 24 hours?

Story highlights US Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledges the deal is "less than perfect"

Shortly before the ceasefire, President Assad vowed to retake all land from "terrorists"

(CNN) At the start of the first full day of the Syria ceasefire, there's a glimmer of hope that a temporary ceasefire will bring much needed calm to parts of the war-ravaged country.

A ceasefire negotiated by the US and Russia is just hours old, and many believe its efficacy will only become clearer in the coming hours.

The ceasefire's start coincides with the beginning of Eid al-Adha -- a holiday that commemorates when Ibrahim (Abraham in the Old Testament) prepares to sacrifice his son as God commanded, but God intervenes and stops him at the last moment.

The Feast of the Sacrifice celebrates the value of human life. It begins after a weekend during which 90 people -- including 28 children -- were killed in airstrikes.

Residents of Aleppo say after the Monday ceasefire began, the bombing and whoosh of warplanes wasn't as intense as it has been in years past.