Israel's Shimon Peres hospitalized after stroke

Jerusalem (CNN) Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres has been hospitalized after suffering a major stroke on Tuesday.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is sedated and on a respirator, Kraiss said. He will undergo several more evaluations in the coming hours, the doctor said.

Peres' family remained hopeful amid the news.

"My father is a special man. I remain optimistic although these are not simple hours," Peres' son, Chemi, said.

Peres stepped down from the presidency in 2014 after more than half a century in Israeli politics. In that time he had held virtually every position in Israel's Cabinet, from minister of defense to prime minister, a position he held twice.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 with Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East.

He has remained in the public eye since leaving the presidency, continuing his work for peace in the Middle East.

JUST WATCHED Exclusive interview with former Israeli President Shimon Peres Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Exclusive interview with former Israeli President Shimon Peres 02:42

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Peres expressed support for a nuclear deal with Iran and said it would be feasible for inspectors to enforce the terms of the agreement.

In July he laid the cornerstone for the Israeli Innovation Center at the Peres Peace House in Tel Aviv with President Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The center aims to showcase Israel's technology achievements and encourage entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Tuesday's news is the latest health scare for the elder statesman.

Peres was rushed to the hospital in mid-January after suffering a minor heart attack. He underwent emergency surgery and got a stent, but would not be slowed down, asking the doctor how soon before he would be up and running again. He returned to the hospital 10 days later after suffering from an irregular heartbeat.