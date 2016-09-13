Israel's Shimon Peres hospitalized after stroke

Jerusalem (CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 2:58 p.m. ET]

Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres suffered a stroke on Tuesday, according to a statement from his office. Peres has been sedated and intubated while doctors treat him, and is scheduled to undergo a CT scan.

His doctors decided to sedate him in order to "ease the continuation" of treatment, the statement said.

Peres is at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan just outside of Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

[Previous story, posted at 2:01 p.m.]

