Israel's Shimon Peres hospitalized after stroke

Jerusalem (CNN)[Breaking news update, posted at 2:58 p.m. ET]
Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres suffered a stroke on Tuesday, according to a statement from his office. Peres has been sedated and intubated while doctors treat him, and is scheduled to undergo a CT scan.
His doctors decided to sedate him in order to "ease the continuation" of treatment, the statement said.
Peres is at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan just outside of Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
[Previous story, posted at 2:01 p.m.]
Former Israeli President Shimon Peres has been taken to a hospital after "having suffered a brain episode," the office of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Tuesday.
Peres, 93, also a former Israeli Prime Minister and a Nobel laureate, is in stable condition, receiving treatment and "is fully conscious," the office said.
Further details about Peres' hospitalization weren't immediately available.
Tuesday's news came about eight months after Peres was rushed to a hospital when he suffered a minor heart attack. He underwent emergency surgery then and returned to the hospital 10 days later after suffering from an irregular heartbeat.
Developing story - more to come