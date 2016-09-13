(CNN) The world's most opulent teaware collection has landed in London.

Spanning centuries and continents, the collection includes a Chinese tea bowl dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) as well as more recent pieces from Fabergé and Tiffany & Co.

A tea treasure trove

Comprising more than 1700 pieces and worth up to £160 million ($212 million), the Chitra Collection is "the world's finest and most comprehensive private collection of historic teaware," according to LAPADA.

