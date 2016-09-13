A lesson in opulent craftsmanship through the ages
Tea caddy by Fabergé - Russia, c. 1910 – Peter Carl Fabergé is best known for his Imperial Eggs but his firm also applied the same ornate sensibility to tea containers like this one.
Copper gilt mounted Chinese porcelain teapot - China and Germany, Kangxi period (1654 - 1722), mounts c.1680 – While the pot itself was made in China and then exported, the metal mount was added only after it arrived at its destination to reduce the likelihood of damage during transport.
Porcelaine teapot by J.J. Irminger - Germany, c. 1714-1719 – Silversmith J.J. Irminger took inspiration from Chinese and Japanese porcelain work, as well as European silver objects.
Famille Verte tea pot - China, Kangxi period, c.1690 – "Famille verte" (green family) was used to describe teapots using this type of green enamel. This style was commonly exported from China to the West.
Elephant teapot by N.K. Sethia and Scavia - Italy, 2012 – This teapot was specially commissioned by the Chitra Foundation. It incorporates emeralds, yellow diamonds, ruby, topaz and ivory.
Kettle and stand by Paul de Lamerie - England, 1751 – Silversmith Paul de Lamerie became renowned for creative, unconventional teapot designs inspired by the Rococo movement.
Tea caddy - England, c.1750 – This tea caddy from the same period also features Rococo elements.
Tea caddy - India c.1780-1820 – This ivory tea caddy -- complete with hand-drawn ink designs -- was especially tight to preserve expensive teas and spices shipped from India to Britain.
Tea set by Tiffany & Co. - United States, c.1880 – Designed by Tiffany & Co. director Edward C. Moore, this tea set won the grand prix for silverware at the 1878 Exposition Universelle in Paris, one of the brand's first major successes.
"Hare's Fur" tea bowl - China, Song Dynasty (960 - 1279) – This tea bowl was produced just as the kiln started being used across China. It's called a "hare's fur" tea bowl because the glaze is said to resemble it.
Teapot painted by Nakamura Bakei - Japan, Meiji period (c.1880) – During the mid to late 1800s, buyers in the West were obsessed with the idea of Japanese style and art. This teapot was especially painted with scenes of Japanese life to appeal to this obsession.
Cup and saucer painted by J. G. Höroldt - Germany, c. 1722-3 – This cup and saucer are decorated with hunting scenes.
Silver gilt teapot by Adam Loofs - The Netherlands, 1701 – Adam Loofs was court goldsmith to William III, King of England and Stadholder of the
Netherlands.
Qingbai-ware ewer - China, Song Dynasty (960 - 1127) – Early Chinese porcelain was made from a mix of kaolin and petuntse (a type of rock). It would be centuries before European craftsman would be able to make it themselves.
Stoneware tea bowl - Japan, Edo period (17th century) – This Japanese tea bowl, named "Akebone" (dawn) by its creator, was made from clay.