- New Paralympic medals make noise when shaken
- Gold, silver and bronze medals each make distinct sound
(CNN)For visually impaired medalists at the Paralympic Games in Rio, victory has a new, sweet sound.
This year, all 2,642 medals have small steel balls implanted inside. When shaken, each medal produces its own distinct sound.
Gold medals, with 28 balls, make the loudest noise. Silver medals have 20 balls, while bronze medals come with 16 and create the softest sound.
In addition, every medal has the words "Rio 2016 Paralympic Games" embossed in Braille.
Each medal weighs 500 grams and features engraved images of seeds, meant to represent courage, persistence and the development of athletes.
The 15th Summer Paralympic Games run through Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, where some 4,300 athletes with disabilities from 159 countries are competing.