(CNN) For visually impaired medalists at the Paralympic Games in Rio, victory has a new, sweet sound.

This year, all 2,642 medals have small steel balls implanted inside. When shaken, each medal produces its own distinct sound.

Gold medals, with 28 balls, make the loudest noise. Silver medals have 20 balls, while bronze medals come with 16 and create the softest sound.

Georgina Hermitage of Great Britain celebrates her gold medal in the 100 meters at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

In addition, every medal has the words "Rio 2016 Paralympic Games" embossed in Braille.

Each medal weighs 500 grams and features engraved images of seeds, meant to represent courage, persistence and the development of athletes.

