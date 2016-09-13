Story highlights Rep. Peter Pettalia was elected to Michigan's legislature in 2010

He had voted to repeal helmet laws for motorcycle riders

(CNN) A Michigan state lawmaker who voted to repeal universal helmet laws has died in a motorcycle crash, according to Michigan State Police.

Rep. Peter Pettalia was riding southbound on M-33 in northern Michigan late Monday afternoon when a pickup truck turned left into his lane. His motorcycle broadsided the pickup. Pettalia was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old woman, was not injured, police said.

Pettalia, 61, a Republican from Presque Isle, was an advocate for motorcyclists' rights and had served the state's District 106 since he was elected in 2010.

In 2012, he voted to repeal universal helmet laws for all motorcycle riders over the age of 20. Michigan is one of 28 states that do not have laws requiring all motorcyclists to wear helmets, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

House Speaker Kevin Cotter called his death shocking.

