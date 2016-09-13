Story highlights This run club has more than 2,000 active chapters around the world across 184 countries

Runs range from 3 to 6 miles and end with traditions involving songs, beer and good cheer

(CNN) Nearly every week for the past 36 years, Peter Remsen has connected with his tribe.

He is a member of the Hash House Harriers, a subculture whose members unite through a shared love of running, exploration and, perhaps most important to them, drinking beer.

The run club says it has more than 2,000 active chapters around the world, across 184 countries. Anyone can join any group, running as little or as often as they choose.

No matter where you do it, each event, or "hash," follows a similar format. A leader appointed by the group, called the "hare," blazes a trail across all types of terrain ranging from woods and rivers to streets and shopping malls. Later, the rest of the group, the "hounds," take off in hot pursuit, following the improvised trail usually fashioned in flour, chalk and tissues hanging from trees. The trails often range from 3 to 6 miles and end with a set of traditions involving songs, beer and good cheer.

"One interesting aspect of hashing is, you meet folks you'd never meet any other way," Remsen said. "And you see places you'd never see any other way. I've met bank presidents and airline pilots and doctors, and folks with doctorates in esoteric degrees. And also, you've just got run-of-the-mill folks."

