Story highlights Messi hits hat-trick as Barca crushes Celtic

PSG held to 1-1 draw at home by Arsenal

(CNN) Lionel Messi set the tone for another Champions League campaign when scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona's 7-0 destruction of Celtic, so throwing down the gauntlet to great rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

As Barca racked up its largest win in the competition, the Argentine registered a record sixth Champions League hat-trick -- one more than Ronaldo.

However, the Portuguese's 93 Champions League goals are unsurpassed, even if Messi narrowed the gap by taking his tally to 86.

Messi needed just three minutes to rifle the opener at the Nou Camp, and he doubled the lead in Tuesday's opening Group C encounter just moments after Moussa Dembele's spot-kick was saved by home keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neymar, who provided four assists, soon curled home a fine free-kick, Andres Iniesta lashed home a stunning volley before Messi added a fifth as Barcelona rebounded from Saturday's shock defeat to Alaves in blistering fashion.

Read More