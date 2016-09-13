New York Fashion Week: Can Raf Simons save New York?

Story highlights On August 2, Calvin Klein announced that Raf Simons would be joining the brand as chief creative officer

Previously, Simons had held the reins at Christian Dior and Jil Sander, as well as his own menswear label

Simons will show his first womenswear and menswear collections for the brand in January 2017

(CNN) When venerable American fashion house Calvin Klein announced it had crowned Belgian designer Raf Simons as its first ever chief creative officer (replacing Francisco Costa on womenswear and Italo Zucchelli for menswear) in early August this year, the fashion community was alight with excitement.

One of the world's most respected designers, Simons joined the brand almost a year after leaving the top post at Christian Dior, where he was praised for modernizing the couture house with the same tactics that have made his eponymous menswear line an international favorite for the last 21 years.

Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Tanya Taylor Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Proenza Schouler Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Victoria Beckham Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Akris Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Alexander Wang Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Carolina Herrera Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Jeremy Scott Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Prabal Gurung Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Oscar de la Renta Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Cushnie Et Ochs Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Christian Siriano Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Chromat Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Hood By Air Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Opening Ceremony Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2017 – Zac Posen Hide Caption 15 of 15

Simons' move to Calvin Klein -- which would see the Antwerp-based designer relocate to New York -- is largely considered a coup for the brand and the city at large, an opportunity to restore Calvin Klein to its position as an agenda-setting fashion brand and add creative credibility to New York's fashion scene, which is widely derided as overly commercial.

But what will happen when Simons takes to New York for the first time to present his debut collection at New York Fashion Week next January? Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York breaks down the hype and expectations.

Read More