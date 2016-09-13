Supermodel Freja Beha Erichsen's guide to Copenhagen

The video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN) Danish model Freja Beha Erichsen is arguably Denmark's most celebrated fashion export.



She's fronted campaigns for Prada, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, acted as a muse to Karl Lagerfeld, and had designers name both shoes and bags after her.

Discovered on the streets of her native land, Erichsen started working full time as a model at the age of 17, constantly traveling between the world's fashion capitals for work.



