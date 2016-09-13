Supermodel Freja Beha Erichsen's guide to Copenhagen

The video is a segment from the CNN Style show.
Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN)Danish model Freja Beha Erichsen is arguably Denmark's most celebrated fashion export.
She's fronted campaigns for Prada, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, acted as a muse to Karl Lagerfeld, and had designers name both shoes and bags after her.
Discovered on the streets of her native land, Erichsen started working full time as a model at the age of 17, constantly traveling between the world's fashion capitals for work.
Copenhagen's rebel enclave
This month, the supermodel takes CNN Style to visit some of her favorite spots in Copenhagen, from the home of "Out of Africa" author Karen Blixen, to the historic freetown Christiania.
"I think it says a lot about the Danish spirit, to have a place like Christiania," says Erichsen.
Initially a military area, Christiania was established in 1971 when squatters occupied army barracks and proclaimed it a "freezone" -- an autonomous neighborhood with its own rules. They have since struck a deal with the Danish government allowing residents to buy social shares of Christiania, meaning they effectively own the land.
"It's a cultural center in many ways" says Erichsen. "It says a lot about the socialist mindset, a lot about our values in Denmark in the sense that there should be a place and a space for everyone where you can just fit in and be you."