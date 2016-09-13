Story highlights Three Syrian nationals arrested by special forces, prosecutor's office says

The three were sent to Germany by ISIS to form a terror cell

(CNN) Three Syrian nationals suspected of being ISIS members were arrested Tuesday in Germany, and are being investigated in connection with November's deadly terror attacks in Paris, authorities said.

One of them also has allegedly revealed he had links to a network of people that were involved in a gunman's thwarted August 2015 attack on a Paris-bound train, a source briefed by German officials told CNN on condition of anonymity.

Information gathered so far seems to indicate that the three -- arrested Tuesday morning in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein by special police forces -- were brought to Europe by the same organization of smugglers that imported the Paris attackers, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in Berlin.

Their travel documents also appear to have originated from the same forger, de Maiziere said.

The three -- two Syrian teenagers and one man in his 20s, identified as Mohamed A. -- came to Germany in the middle of November 2015 via Turkey and Greece, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office said.