Story highlights Three Syrian nationals arrested by special forces, prosecutor's office says

The three were sent to Germany by ISIS to form a terror cell

(CNN) Three Syrian nationals suspected of being ISIS members were arrested Tuesday in Germany, and are being investigated in connection with November's deadly terror attacks in Paris, authorities said.

Information gathered so far seems to indicate that the three -- arrested Tuesday morning in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein by special police forces -- were brought to Europe by the same organization of smugglers that imported the Paris attackers, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in Berlin.

Their travel documents also appear to have originated from the same forger, de Maiziere said.

The three -- two Syrian teenagers and one man in his 20s, identified as Mohamed A. -- came to Germany in the middle of November 2015 via Turkey and Greece, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office said.

Tuesday's arrests come as European security officials hunt for people connected to those who killed at least 130 people in gunfire and suicide bombings at six locations in the Paris area on November 13.

