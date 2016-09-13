Germany: Three alleged ISIS members arrested

Story highlights Three Syrian nationals arrested by special forces, prosecutor's office says

The three were sent to Germany by ISIS to form a terror cell

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 6:58 a.m. ET ]

Three people who were arrested Tuesday morning in Germany -- suspected of being members of ISIS -- are being investigated in connection with November's deadly terror attacks in Paris, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in Berlin.

An investigation seems to indicate that the same organization of smugglers that brought in the Paris attackers also brought in these three suspects, and their travel documents appear to have originated from the same forger, de Maiziere said.

[Original story, published at 5:57 a.m. ET]

German authorities say that they have arrested three young Syrian nationals who they claim are members of ISIS.

