Crew member killed in accident on world's biggest cruise ship

Harmony of the Seas – Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Harmony of the Seas, makes its debut this weekend in Southampton, England. It's the world's largest cruise ship.

Can fit 6,780 guests – Harmony can fit up to 6,780 guests and 2,100 crew members. It's 1,188 feet long. In comparison, the Eiffel Tower is 984 feet tall.

The Ultimate Abyss – See those purple, squiggly things in the back of the ship? That's one of Harmony's biggest attractions: The Ultimate Abyss, which the cruise line calls "the tallest slide on the high seas." It takes guests on a 100-foot drop from Deck 16 to Deck 6.

Perfect Storm – Speaking of slides, there's a trio of multi-story water slides called Perfect Storm. One slide features a champagne bowl that swirls you around as you plunge down.

Suites at sea – Included among Harmony's 2,747 staterooms are top-end suites. "We have more suites at sea than any cruise line in the world," says Mark Tamis of Royal Caribbean International.

Bionic Bar – The Bionic Bar is staffed by two robot bartenders. They can make two drinks per minute and 1,000 drinks per day.

Wonderland – Specialty restaurant Wonderland, already a hit on a few other Royal Caribbean vessels, has gotten an upgrade. "It's been expanded on Harmony of the Seas," says Tamis. "It's actually a two-story venue that is going to be dramatically beautiful. "