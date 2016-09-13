Crew member killed in accident on world's biggest cruise ship

Story highlights
- One person killed, four injured in accident on Harmony of the Seas
- Accident happened during lifeboat drill while ship docked in the south of France
(CNN)One crew member was killed and four others injured Tuesday in an accident on the world's biggest cruise ship.
The crew member died from injuries suffered during a lifeboat drill while the Harmony of the Seas ship was docked in Marseille, France, a representative for parent company Royal Caribbean said in a statement. The four other crew members were injured.
The mammoth vessel first set sail in May, weighing 226,963 tons and accommodating 6,780 guests and 2,100 crew members.
Measuring 1,188 feet (362 meters), the ship is longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall. The Paris icon stands at 984 feet (300 meters).
The ship is so large it boasts seven "neighborhoods" -- including a tree-lined Central Park filled with restaurants.