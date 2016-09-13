(CNN) Simone Biles and Aly Raisman brought home more than just gold from Rio, they developed a lifelong friendship.

"I think that we are just so close and comfortable around each other," Raisman told CNN at the Sherri Hill fashion show Monday night. "We can tell each other anything ... if we're annoyed with each other or we just need a break. It's kind of like that's why we're so close because there's not anything that we can't tell each other, which is really important in a friendship."

Biles, 19 and Raisman, 22, celebrated their respective accomplishments at the 2016 Olympic games. Pictures of the two gold medal winning gymnasts circulated with the hashtag #friendshipgoals.

"Aly was one of my biggest role models I looked up to her in 2012," Biles told CNN. "I wanted to be just like her and Alicia Sacramone, so it's crazy how I got to compete in 2016 with her."

