(CNN)Simone Biles and Aly Raisman brought home more than just gold from Rio, they developed a lifelong friendship.
"I think that we are just so close and comfortable around each other," Raisman told CNN at the Sherri Hill fashion show Monday night. "We can tell each other anything ... if we're annoyed with each other or we just need a break. It's kind of like that's why we're so close because there's not anything that we can't tell each other, which is really important in a friendship."
Biles, 19 and Raisman, 22, celebrated their respective accomplishments at the 2016 Olympic games. Pictures of the two gold medal winning gymnasts circulated with the hashtag #friendshipgoals.
"Aly was one of my biggest role models I looked up to her in 2012," Biles told CNN. "I wanted to be just like her and Alicia Sacramone, so it's crazy how I got to compete in 2016 with her."
The two both said they're adjusting to life after Rio.
"It's really hard to process or put into words, it doesn't feel real at all," Raisman said. "I can't believe this is my life. It's been incredible, it's been so busy and so much fun."
The two are about to embark on a cross country Kellogg's Tour of Gymnastics Champions through November.
"We still don't have free time yet," Biles told CNN. "Me and Aly fly out to meet up with the rest of the cast of the whole entire tour [Wednesday]. It's 36 cities, 38 shows. So we don't really have any downtime right now."
Despite the young women returning from Rio with a combined total of eight medals, they're both practical when it comes to their success.
"Whether you think you can or you can't, you're right," Raisman said. "Your mind is such a powerful thing. If you believe in yourself, I think you can really do anything."
"I think it's just how we've been brought up by our families and friends," Biles added.