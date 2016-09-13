Pamela Anderson: porn killed 'Playboy'

Story highlights Pamela Anderson said porn 'is ruining relationships' and 'killed Playboy'

She is calling for a 'sensual revolution'

(CNN) Pamela Anderson doesn't have a problem with nudity, but she does take issue with some pornography.

"I know sometimes people think it's hypocritical of me because there was a tape stolen from my house," Anderson said. "I'm talking about violent porn."

In 1995, a sex tape of Anderson and her husband at the time, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, was taken from their property and distributed without their initial permission.

Regarding her warnings about pornography, Anderson said "it's a terrible addiction." She added that she's writing a book about sensuality and the importance of human interaction.

