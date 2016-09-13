Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Monica and Brandy beefing? What year is it?

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 4:27 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Singers Monica and Brandy reunited in 2012 for a new song, &quot;It All Belongs To Me.&quot; Their original duet, 1998&#39;s &quot;The Boy Is Mine&quot; won them a Grammy. In September 2016 it was reported that the pair were on the outs.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Singers Monica and Brandy reunited in 2012 for a new song, "It All Belongs To Me." Their original duet, 1998's "The Boy Is Mine" won them a Grammy. In September 2016 it was reported that the pair were on the outs.
Hide Caption
1 of 45
T&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/06/17/entertainment/taylor-swift-kim-kardashian-gq/index.html&quot;&gt;aylor Swift took issue with Kim Kardashian &lt;/a&gt;saying that Swift knew that Kanye West would refer to her by a derogatory word in his song &quot;Famous.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Taylor Swift took issue with Kim Kardashian saying that Swift knew that Kanye West would refer to her by a derogatory word in his song "Famous."
Hide Caption
2 of 45
Rapper Azealia Banks and Disney child star Skai Jackson got into a heated exchange on Twitter in May after Banks tweeted some derogatory remarks about singer Zayn Malik.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Rapper Azealia Banks and Disney child star Skai Jackson got into a heated exchange on Twitter in May after Banks tweeted some derogatory remarks about singer Zayn Malik.
Hide Caption
3 of 45
Musician John Legend was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/12/entertainment/john-legend-donald-trump-racist-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;not having it&lt;/a&gt; when Donald Trump Jr. said demonstrators at a Chicago campaign rally for his father could not explain what they were protesting. &quot;I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn&#39;t complicated,&quot; Legend said on Twitter. A Trump supporter on Twitter said Legend has &quot;no education,&quot; to which Legend replied, &quot;the Donalds and I graduated from the same University, funny enough,&quot; referring to the University of Pennsylvania.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Musician John Legend was not having it when Donald Trump Jr. said demonstrators at a Chicago campaign rally for his father could not explain what they were protesting. "I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated," Legend said on Twitter. A Trump supporter on Twitter said Legend has "no education," to which Legend replied, "the Donalds and I graduated from the same University, funny enough," referring to the University of Pennsylvania.
Hide Caption
4 of 45
Fans were upset when Miley Cyrus posted some unflattering photos of &quot;Full House&quot; star Jodie Sweetin from her partying days. Sweetin took the high road, saying, &quot;I don&#39;t pay attention to negative stuff.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Fans were upset when Miley Cyrus posted some unflattering photos of "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin from her partying days. Sweetin took the high road, saying, "I don't pay attention to negative stuff."
Hide Caption
5 of 45
Reality star Kim Kardashian didn&#39;t take too kindly to Bette Midler criticizing her for posting a nude selfie on Monday, March 7. Midler tweeted, &quot;If Kim wants us to see a part of her we&#39;ve never seen, she&#39;s gonna have to swallow the camera,&quot; and Kardashian responded by accusing the actress of trying to be a &quot;fake friend.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Reality star Kim Kardashian didn't take too kindly to Bette Midler criticizing her for posting a nude selfie on Monday, March 7. Midler tweeted, "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera," and Kardashian responded by accusing the actress of trying to be a "fake friend."
Hide Caption
6 of 45
Kanye West and Taylor Swift may see a renewal in their feud after his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/11/entertainment/taylor-swift-kanye-west-new-song/index.html&quot;&gt;mention of her in one of his songs&lt;/a&gt;. In the song &quot;Famous,&quot; West reportedly croons, &quot;I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that bitch famous.&quot; Swift fans reacted quickly.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Kanye West and Taylor Swift may see a renewal in their feud after his mention of her in one of his songs. In the song "Famous," West reportedly croons, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that bitch famous." Swift fans reacted quickly.
Hide Caption
7 of 45
West, left, went in on fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa in a series of tweets Wednesday, January 27, after Khalifa was critical of the title of West&#39;s new project. West l&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/01/27/media/kanye-west-wiz-khalifa-twitter-rant/&quot;&gt;ater deleted several of the tweets. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
West, left, went in on fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa in a series of tweets Wednesday, January 27, after Khalifa was critical of the title of West's new project. West later deleted several of the tweets.
Hide Caption
8 of 45
Actress Vivica A. Fox set it off in November when she appeared on Bravo&#39;s &quot;Watch What Happens Live&quot; and implied to host Andy Cohen that her former love interest 50 Cent might be gay. She went on to say that he&#39;s not but that some of his actions gave her pause. The rapper responded with a few profane &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/50cent/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram posts. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Actress Vivica A. Fox set it off in November when she appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" and implied to host Andy Cohen that her former love interest 50 Cent might be gay. She went on to say that he's not but that some of his actions gave her pause. The rapper responded with a few profane Instagram posts.
Hide Caption
9 of 45
It seems like Khloe Kardashian, left, didn&#39;t appreciate Amy Schumer joking about her weight loss&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhu7rs3Ihas&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; during an &quot;SNL&quot; monologue.&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/653293171498024960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kardashian tweeted, &lt;/a&gt;&quot;No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
It seems like Khloe Kardashian, left, didn't appreciate Amy Schumer joking about her weight loss during an "SNL" monologue. Kardashian tweeted, "No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small."
Hide Caption
10 of 45
&lt;a href=&quot;http://tvline.com/2015/05/15/good-wife-alicia-kalinda-finale-scene-julianna-margulies-archie-panjabi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;TVLine reported&lt;/a&gt; that Julianna Margulies, left, and Archie Panjabi did not actually film their final scene together on the &quot;Good Wife.&quot; According to the site, body doubles and special effects were used to create the scene. There have long been rumors of tension between the pair on the set of the hit CBS drama.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
TVLine reported that Julianna Margulies, left, and Archie Panjabi did not actually film their final scene together on the "Good Wife." According to the site, body doubles and special effects were used to create the scene. There have long been rumors of tension between the pair on the set of the hit CBS drama.
Hide Caption
11 of 45
Actor Sean Penn filed a defamation lawsuit against &quot;Empire&quot; creator Lee Daniels, alleging that in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/empires-batshit-crazy-behind-scenes-823518&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Daniels&#39; recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter&lt;/a&gt;, Penn was falsely accused of hitting women by being likened to &quot;Empire&quot; star Terrence Howard.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Actor Sean Penn filed a defamation lawsuit against "Empire" creator Lee Daniels, alleging that in Daniels' recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Penn was falsely accused of hitting women by being likened to "Empire" star Terrence Howard.
Hide Caption
12 of 45
Rapper Meek Mill, right, started a Twitter spat in July, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/entertainment/meek-mill-drake-feud-twitter-feat/&quot;&gt;claiming that Drake doesn&#39;t write his own raps&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Rapper Meek Mill, right, started a Twitter spat in July, claiming that Drake doesn't write his own raps.
Hide Caption
13 of 45
Taylor Swift, left, and Nicki Minaj &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/23/entertainment/taylor-swift-nicki-minaj-apology-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went at it on Twitter&lt;/a&gt; after the pop singer took offense at the rapper&#39;s comments about her exclusion from video of the year nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards. And as if it that wasn&#39;t enough, Katy Perry &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/entertainment/katy-perry-nicki-minaj-taylor-swift-billboard/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;seemed to weigh in&lt;/a&gt; as well.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Taylor Swift, left, and Nicki Minaj went at it on Twitter after the pop singer took offense at the rapper's comments about her exclusion from video of the year nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards. And as if it that wasn't enough, Katy Perry seemed to weigh in as well.
Hide Caption
14 of 45
Iggy Azalea, left, and Britney Spears were chummy at the Billboard Music Awards in May, but now they may be at odds over the lack of success of their single &quot;Pretty Girls.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Iggy Azalea, left, and Britney Spears were chummy at the Billboard Music Awards in May, but now they may be at odds over the lack of success of their single "Pretty Girls."
Hide Caption
15 of 45
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner&#39;s former girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, left, and Holly Madison argued over Madison&#39;s portrayal of their former life at the Playboy Mansion in her new book.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, left, and Holly Madison argued over Madison's portrayal of their former life at the Playboy Mansion in her new book.
Hide Caption
16 of 45
Rappers Dwayne &quot;Lil Wayne&quot; Carter, left, and Bryan &quot;Birdman&quot; Williams were once the father and son of Cash Money Records. Now the pair are in a $51 million dollar court battle over Carter&#39;s contract and the delayed release of &quot;Tha Carter V.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Rappers Dwayne "Lil Wayne" Carter, left, and Bryan "Birdman" Williams were once the father and son of Cash Money Records. Now the pair are in a $51 million dollar court battle over Carter's contract and the delayed release of "Tha Carter V."
Hide Caption
17 of 45
Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj shared the judges&#39; table during season 12 of &quot;American Idol,&quot; and they bickered all season. &quot;Let&#39;s just say I don&#39;t think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show,&quot; Carey reflected in a recent interview on Australian radio. &quot;Pitting two females against each other wasn&#39;t cool.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj shared the judges' table during season 12 of "American Idol," and they bickered all season. "Let's just say I don't think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show," Carey reflected in a recent interview on Australian radio. "Pitting two females against each other wasn't cool."
Hide Caption
18 of 45
When it comes to feuds, you could probably pair Azealia Banks up with any number of people -- particularly Iggy Azalea, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.complex.com/music/2014/06/a-history-of-azealia-banks-twitter-beefs/iggy-azalea&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;with whom she&#39;s exchanged many angry tweets&lt;/a&gt;. But in the April issue of Playboy, Banks added some targets, saying Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar engage in &quot;nonthreatening black man sh*t&quot; and adding that she hates &quot;everything&quot; about the United States.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
When it comes to feuds, you could probably pair Azealia Banks up with any number of people -- particularly Iggy Azalea, with whom she's exchanged many angry tweets. But in the April issue of Playboy, Banks added some targets, saying Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar engage in "nonthreatening black man sh*t" and adding that she hates "everything" about the United States.
Hide Caption
19 of 45
It seems that not everyone loves Jennifer Lawrence, left. In talking about some of her fellow actresses to&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vmagazine.com/site/content/3682/the-chloe-compendium&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; V Magazine, Chloe Sevigny said&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;Jennifer Lawrence, I find annoying. Too crass.&quot; Wow.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
It seems that not everyone loves Jennifer Lawrence, left. In talking about some of her fellow actresses to V Magazine, Chloe Sevigny said, "Jennifer Lawrence, I find annoying. Too crass." Wow.
Hide Caption
20 of 45
The beef between Lady Gaga and Kelly Osbourne dates to &lt;a href=&quot;https://littlemonsters.com/post/50ef273be5566f0c2e00045e&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an open letter Gaga wrote&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/11/sharon-osbourne-lady-gaga-is-a-bully/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accusing Kelly of being a bully&lt;/a&gt;. When Kelly O. saw that Gaga had offered her a birthday cake last October, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/KellyOsbourne/with_replies&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she tweeted&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;Not to be ungrateful but why would you send me a birthday cake via my MOTHER in a country half the (world) away? ... #EatMyS***.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
The beef between Lady Gaga and Kelly Osbourne dates to an open letter Gaga wrote, accusing Kelly of being a bully. When Kelly O. saw that Gaga had offered her a birthday cake last October, she tweeted, "Not to be ungrateful but why would you send me a birthday cake via my MOTHER in a country half the (world) away? ... #EatMyS***."
Hide Caption
21 of 45
Onetime friends Denise Richards and Heather Locklear hit a major impasse after the former started dating the latter&#39;s ex, Bon Jovi&#39;s Richie Sambora. In interviews, Richards denied that she and Locklear were still friends at the time she began seeing Sambora.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Onetime friends Denise Richards and Heather Locklear hit a major impasse after the former started dating the latter's ex, Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora. In interviews, Richards denied that she and Locklear were still friends at the time she began seeing Sambora.
Hide Caption
22 of 45
Kanye West has given Jimmy Kimmel the rap feud he&#39;s always wanted. After &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It05EvqFD6s&amp;feature=c4-overview&amp;list=UUa6vGFO9ty8v5KZJXQxdhaw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kimmel poked fun at West&#39;s interview&lt;/a&gt; with the BBC -- in which the entertainer called himself the No. 1 rock star on the planet -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/kanyewest/with_replies&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;West went to Twitter to air his profane grievances&lt;/a&gt; (in all caps, of course). The two later made amends with a televised sitdown.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Kanye West has given Jimmy Kimmel the rap feud he's always wanted. After Kimmel poked fun at West's interview with the BBC -- in which the entertainer called himself the No. 1 rock star on the planet -- West went to Twitter to air his profane grievances (in all caps, of course). The two later made amends with a televised sitdown.
Hide Caption
23 of 45
It&#39;s a case of he said/she said/he said. Eminem set it off after he claimed to have had a torrid dating relationship with singer Mariah Carey, who denied it. Her husband, Nick Cannon, even offered to defend her honor by meeting the rapper in the ring.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
It's a case of he said/she said/he said. Eminem set it off after he claimed to have had a torrid dating relationship with singer Mariah Carey, who denied it. Her husband, Nick Cannon, even offered to defend her honor by meeting the rapper in the ring.
Hide Caption
24 of 45
Oprah Winfrey was reportedly annoyed by David Letterman&#39;s constant joking references to her name when he hosted the Academy Awards in 1995. The late-night talk-show host told &quot;The Daily Show&#39;s&quot; Jon Stewart he had also once played a practical joke on Winfrey, convincing a waiter that she had agreed to pick up his tab. They have since made peace.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Oprah Winfrey was reportedly annoyed by David Letterman's constant joking references to her name when he hosted the Academy Awards in 1995. The late-night talk-show host told "The Daily Show's" Jon Stewart he had also once played a practical joke on Winfrey, convincing a waiter that she had agreed to pick up his tab. They have since made peace.
Hide Caption
25 of 45
Tom Cruise got on Brooke Shields&#39; bad side by decrying her use of medication to treat postpartum depression. Shields responded with an op-ed in The New York Times, and Cruise later apologized for his remarks.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Tom Cruise got on Brooke Shields' bad side by decrying her use of medication to treat postpartum depression. Shields responded with an op-ed in The New York Times, and Cruise later apologized for his remarks.
Hide Caption
26 of 45
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie helped to coin the term &quot;frenemies&quot; after their very public bust-up in 2004. The former &quot;Simple Life&quot; co-stars went on to make up two years later.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie helped to coin the term "frenemies" after their very public bust-up in 2004. The former "Simple Life" co-stars went on to make up two years later.
Hide Caption
27 of 45
It appears that rapper Lil&#39; Kim has not taken too kindly to what she views as Nicki Minaj&#39;s lack of respect and similar style with the colored wigs and sexually explicit lyrics. The pair have traded insults all over the media.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
It appears that rapper Lil' Kim has not taken too kindly to what she views as Nicki Minaj's lack of respect and similar style with the colored wigs and sexually explicit lyrics. The pair have traded insults all over the media.
Hide Caption
28 of 45
Kanye West and Taylor Swift had one of the greatest celeb feuds of all time. The rapper famously grabbed the singer&#39;s mic at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. He later apologized, and she seemed to accept his apology via her song &quot;Innocent.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Kanye West and Taylor Swift had one of the greatest celeb feuds of all time. The rapper famously grabbed the singer's mic at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. He later apologized, and she seemed to accept his apology via her song "Innocent."
Hide Caption
29 of 45
Model Amber Rose served it up to reality Khloe Kardashian on Twitter after Kardashian criticized her for talking about Kardashian&#39;s younger sister Kylie Jenner during an interview. Let&#39;s just say the word &quot;hoe&quot; was used.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Model Amber Rose served it up to reality Khloe Kardashian on Twitter after Kardashian criticized her for talking about Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner during an interview. Let's just say the word "hoe" was used.
Hide Caption
30 of 45
Abigail Breslin&#39;s big music debut did not&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;go over well with fans of Australian boy band 5 Seconds of Summer. In a song called &quot;You Suck,&quot; the actress sings about the wrongdoings of unnamed prior loves; judging from some of the lyrics, 5SOS fans inferred that Breslin was taking aim at 5SOS singer Michael Clifford. They retaliated with a series of mean tweets under the hashtag #AbigailYouTried.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Abigail Breslin's big music debut did not go over well with fans of Australian boy band 5 Seconds of Summer. In a song called "You Suck," the actress sings about the wrongdoings of unnamed prior loves; judging from some of the lyrics, 5SOS fans inferred that Breslin was taking aim at 5SOS singer Michael Clifford. They retaliated with a series of mean tweets under the hashtag #AbigailYouTried.
Hide Caption
31 of 45
In a recent interview with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/celebritynews/11246673/Bette-Midler-It-was-a-wonderful-life.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Telegraph&lt;/a&gt;, Bette Midler criticized Ariana Grande&#39;s pop act as being needlessly sexy, calling it &quot;terrible,&quot; &quot;ridiculous&quot; and &quot;silly.&quot; When Grande heard about it, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/537366090087952384/photo/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she called Midler out&lt;/a&gt; for being hypocritical. It wasn&#39;t long before Midler &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/BetteMidler/status/537396849682812928&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;bowed out of the fight, tweeting,&lt;/a&gt; &quot;all I can say is, &#39;Spoken like a reformed old whore! She does have a beautiful voice, on a couch or off.&#39; &quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Bette Midler criticized Ariana Grande's pop act as being needlessly sexy, calling it "terrible," "ridiculous" and "silly." When Grande heard about it, she called Midler out for being hypocritical. It wasn't long before Midler bowed out of the fight, tweeting, "all I can say is, 'Spoken like a reformed old whore! She does have a beautiful voice, on a couch or off.' "
Hide Caption
32 of 45
Lorde is not the kind of girl to stand idly by while someone picks on her friends. When DJ/producer Diplo teased Taylor Swift about her backside, Lorde jumped in with a fiery comeback. If they wind up at a music show together, things may get awkward.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Lorde is not the kind of girl to stand idly by while someone picks on her friends. When DJ/producer Diplo teased Taylor Swift about her backside, Lorde jumped in with a fiery comeback. If they wind up at a music show together, things may get awkward.
Hide Caption
33 of 45
When Chris Brown learned what &quot;The Real&quot; co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton had to say about his relationship with Karrueche Tran, the singer defended his (then) girlfriend in a social media tirade. Among other things, Brown criticized Bailon as being an &quot;ole trout mouth&quot; and labeled Braxton as &quot;Muppet Face.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
When Chris Brown learned what "The Real" co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton had to say about his relationship with Karrueche Tran, the singer defended his (then) girlfriend in a social media tirade. Among other things, Brown criticized Bailon as being an "ole trout mouth" and labeled Braxton as "Muppet Face."
Hide Caption
34 of 45
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright did not let Conan O&#39;Brien get away with&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/ConanOBrien/status/525375393097056256&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; tweeting&lt;/a&gt; that he was going as &quot;Slutty Madeleine Albright&quot; for Halloween. She came right back at him with &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/madeleine/status/525382849365815296&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a hilarious response.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright did not let Conan O'Brien get away with tweeting that he was going as "Slutty Madeleine Albright" for Halloween. She came right back at him with a hilarious response.
Hide Caption
35 of 45
Add Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, right, to the list of musicians unimpressed with U2&#39;s attempt to give away an album on iTunes. &lt;a href=&quot;http://blogs.seattletimes.com/soundposts/2014/10/15/black-keys-drummer-patrick-carney-u2-and-spotify-devalue-music/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carney told The Seattle Times&lt;/a&gt; that he believes the band, fronted by Bono, &quot;devalued their music completely&quot; by offering the new release &quot;Songs of Innocence&quot; as a free download to iTunes subscribers.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Add Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, right, to the list of musicians unimpressed with U2's attempt to give away an album on iTunes. Carney told The Seattle Times that he believes the band, fronted by Bono, "devalued their music completely" by offering the new release "Songs of Innocence" as a free download to iTunes subscribers.
Hide Caption
36 of 45
Sharon Osbourne is also not a fan of U2&#39;s giveaway. The TV personality took the group and Bono to task in September 2014 for releasing a free album via iTunes. She called their music &quot;mediocre&quot; and the group &quot;middle-age political groupies.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Sharon Osbourne is also not a fan of U2's giveaway. The TV personality took the group and Bono to task in September 2014 for releasing a free album via iTunes. She called their music "mediocre" and the group "middle-age political groupies."
Hide Caption
37 of 45
Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea also battled in a very public way. After &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/15/showbiz/snoop-iggy-feud/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Snoop made fun of Iggy&#39;s appearance on social media&lt;/a&gt;, the &quot;Fancy&quot; rapper responded with confusion, saying that she didn&#39;t understand why Snoop would be &quot;supportive to my face but another way on your Instagram.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea also battled in a very public way. After Snoop made fun of Iggy's appearance on social media, the "Fancy" rapper responded with confusion, saying that she didn't understand why Snoop would be "supportive to my face but another way on your Instagram."
Hide Caption
38 of 45
It seems Martha Stewart isn&#39;t the biggest fan of Gwyneth Paltrow&#39;s lifestyle brand, GOOP, but Paltrow isn&#39;t bothered. After Stewart &lt;a href=&quot;http://pagesix.com/2014/09/12/martha-stewart-thinks-gwyneth-paltrow-should-stick-to-acting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;commented &lt;/a&gt;in an interview that Paltrow &quot;just needs to be quiet&quot; and not try &quot;to be Martha Stewart,&quot; Paltrow took it as a compliment. &quot;I&#39;m so psyched that she sees us as competition,&quot; the actress said in October.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
It seems Martha Stewart isn't the biggest fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, GOOP, but Paltrow isn't bothered. After Stewart commented in an interview that Paltrow "just needs to be quiet" and not try "to be Martha Stewart," Paltrow took it as a compliment. "I'm so psyched that she sees us as competition," the actress said in October.
Hide Caption
39 of 45
Danity Kane&#39;s reunion is over as quickly as it began. The girl group got back together in 2013 after a four-year hiatus, but by August its bond was broken again because of an alleged dispute between Aubrey O&#39;Day, left, and Dawn Richard. &lt;a href=&quot;http://danitykaneofficialblog.tumblr.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;O&#39;Day has claimed Richard punched her in the back of the head&lt;/a&gt; without provocation, while &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2014/08/08/danity-kane-break-up-fight-aubrey-oday-feud-studio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard says O&#39;Day and another member&lt;/a&gt; were cutting her out of the group.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Danity Kane's reunion is over as quickly as it began. The girl group got back together in 2013 after a four-year hiatus, but by August its bond was broken again because of an alleged dispute between Aubrey O'Day, left, and Dawn Richard. O'Day has claimed Richard punched her in the back of the head without provocation, while Richard says O'Day and another member were cutting her out of the group.
Hide Caption
40 of 45
Last August, Donald Trump protested &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/495379061972410369&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;via Twitter&lt;/a&gt; about two American Ebola patients returning to the United States. Whoopi Goldberg responded on her show that while Trump is her friend,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thewrap.com/whoopi-goldberg-lashes-out-at-donald-trump-for-stupid-ebola-virus-tweets-on-the-view/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &quot;that was a stupid comment. Do your homework, Donald. Just do your homework.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Last August, Donald Trump protested via Twitter about two American Ebola patients returning to the United States. Whoopi Goldberg responded on her show that while Trump is her friend, "that was a stupid comment. Do your homework, Donald. Just do your homework."
Hide Caption
41 of 45
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2014/07/29/orlando-bloom-justin-bieber-ibiza-fight-bar-miranda-kerr/?adid=hero1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A recent TMZ video appeared to show&lt;/a&gt; actor Orlando Bloom and pop singer Justin Bieber having an altercation at a bar in Ibiza, Spain, but neither star has commented on the report. That hasn&#39;t stopped the world from imagining that these two had a heated throwdown.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
A recent TMZ video appeared to show actor Orlando Bloom and pop singer Justin Bieber having an altercation at a bar in Ibiza, Spain, but neither star has commented on the report. That hasn't stopped the world from imagining that these two had a heated throwdown.
Hide Caption
42 of 45
Kim Kardashian didn&#39;t mention actress Adrienne Bailon by name when she went on a Twitter rant last July, but it was pretty obvious whom she was speaking of. Bailon, who used to date Kim&#39;s brother Rob, spoke ill of the past relationship in a magazine interview. Kim then tweeted, &quot;Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian ... So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever.&quot;
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Kim Kardashian didn't mention actress Adrienne Bailon by name when she went on a Twitter rant last July, but it was pretty obvious whom she was speaking of. Bailon, who used to date Kim's brother Rob, spoke ill of the past relationship in a magazine interview. Kim then tweeted, "Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian ... So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever."
Hide Caption
43 of 45
Freddie Prinze Jr. worked with Kiefer Sutherland on the Fox series &quot;24&quot; in 2010 and said his experience with the actor was so horrible, he wanted to quit acting. Yet while Prinze called Sutherland &quot;the most unprofessional dude in the world,&quot; Sutherland responded via his rep that he enjoyed working with his former co-star.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Freddie Prinze Jr. worked with Kiefer Sutherland on the Fox series "24" in 2010 and said his experience with the actor was so horrible, he wanted to quit acting. Yet while Prinze called Sutherland "the most unprofessional dude in the world," Sutherland responded via his rep that he enjoyed working with his former co-star.
Hide Caption
44 of 45
Rihanna&#39;s bare-it-all style caught flak from the ladies of TLC. &quot;Every time that I see you, you don&#39;t have to be naked,&quot; T-Boz said during a recent interview &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDTGhAjq2bU#t=2m&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;with an Australian media outlet&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;We became the biggest-selling girl group of all time with our clothes on.&quot; Rihanna&#39;s response? &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/rihanna&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A series of pointed subtweets and a new Twitter header&lt;/a&gt; that shows a topless TLC.
Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds
Rihanna's bare-it-all style caught flak from the ladies of TLC. "Every time that I see you, you don't have to be naked," T-Boz said during a recent interview with an Australian media outlet. "We became the biggest-selling girl group of all time with our clothes on." Rihanna's response? A series of pointed subtweets and a new Twitter header that shows a topless TLC.
Hide Caption
45 of 45
monica brandy RESTRICTEDTaylor Swift Kardashian Azealia Banks Skai Jackson splittrump jr legend splitmiley cyrus jodie sweetin splitRESTRICTED kardashian midler splitKanye West Taylor Swift splitkanye west wiz khalifa splitvivica fox 50 cent splitkhloe kardashian amy schumer splitthe good wife margulies panjabiSean Penn Lee Daniels split RESTRICTED celebrity feud drake meek millTaylor Swift Nicki MinajIggy Azalea Britney Spears FILEKendra Wilkinson Holly Madison RESTRICTEDlil wayne birdman - RESTRICTEDCarey Minaj SPLITENTt1 Azealia Banks 11202014jlaw sevigny splitgaga kelly osbourne splitdenise locklear splitkanye jimmy kimmel spliteminem cannon splitletterman oprah ball sttom cruise brooke shields splitparis nicole simple lifenicki minaj lil kim splitkanye taylor mtv awardsamber rose khloe kardashian splitAbigail Breslin 5 Seconds of SummerBette Midler Ariana Grande splitLorde Diplo splitChris Brown Adrienne Bailon splitMadeleine Albright Conan O Brien splitBono Patrick Carney splitSharon Osbourne Bono splitSnoop Dogg Iggy Azalea splitGwyneth Paltrow Martha Stewart splitAubrey ODay Dawn Richard 082014Donald Trump Whoopi Goldberg splitOrlando Bloom Justin Bieber splitKim Kardashian Adrienne Bailon splitFreddie Prinze Jr Kiefer SutherlandRihanna TLC split

Story highlights

  • Their 1998 song "The Boy Is Mine" won a Grammy
  • Monica downplayed the latest incident

(CNN)We still have yet to figure out who the boy belongs to and now Brandy and Monica appear to be arguing again.

Here's how it all went down: The pair recorded what is easily one of the best duets of the 1990s, "The Boy Is Mine," which won a Grammy for best R & B performance by a duo or group in 1999.
    They portray rivals in both the song and the accompanying video, but were real-life friends (as far as we know).
    In 2012, the two reunited for a new duet, "It All Belongs To Me."
    More recently, Monica fans have been participating in the #SoGoneChallenge, offering their own renditions of Monica's 2003 song, "So Gone."
    Read More
    Meantime, a Brandy fan posted a video rap of "I Wanna Be Down." When Brandy reposted the video on Instagram, someone asked her is she would participate in the #SoGoneChallenge. Brandy's response was "Chile bye."
    Monica was asked about that post on the talk show "The Real" last week and said she was not bothered by it.
    "Honestly, the old me and the new me are two different things and this journey of self progression and self love and empowerment that I'm on...I can't go backwards," she said. "I think that was just a test from God for me."
    Monica went on to praise Brandy and said she would be willing to work with her again.
    Then Brandy posted a photo on Instagram of herself with the hashtags: #IKnowTHEREALStoryThatEverybodyDoesntKnow
    #NewKeyOnKeyNewMeOnMe #MissSubstance #PositivityIsTheOneThingYouShouldNotFake
    Naturally, more than a few of Brandy's social media followers thought she was dissing Monica.
    One person tweeted that "since I can't get no decent rap beef to speak of thank you Brandy & Monica for making me feel like I'm in the 90s again."
    If that wasn't enough to make you feel like it is the 1990s all over again, consider this: Bell Biv DeVoe just released new music.
    The group who famously gave us "Poison" have a new single out titled "Run."