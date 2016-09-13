Story highlights Villasenior is an impressionist

(CNN) With the announcement that Melissa Villasenor is one of three newbies being added to "Saturday Night Live," (along with Mikey Day and Alex Moffat) she became the show's first Latina cast member.

Here are five things to know about the California based comic:

She's got talent

If Villasenor looks familiar, it's because she was a finalist on Season 6 of "America's Got Talent."

She impressed the judges with her impressions of celebrities like Miley Cyrus and fellow comedian Kathy Griffin.

