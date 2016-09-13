'La La Land' set to make beautiful music this awards season

(CNN) In a pop culture landscape full of antiheroes, gloomy movies, and dark TV shows (literally), the new yet retro Hollywood musical "La La Land" is notable for featuring a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors.

The film which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Sebastian and Mia, two artists who fall in love in a fantastical Los Angeles filled with singing and dancing, added to the list of accolades it has already gotten on Monday when it enchanted audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Those in attendance for the screening in Toronto even cheered following some of the film's multiple musical numbers, making the experience feel more like a Broadway show than a movie.

The film, which was directed by Damien Chazelle and is being distributed by Lionsgate, was easily the most anticipated film of the festival. It came into Toronto having garnered acclaim from a number of movie critics and even Tom Hanks.

Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and screenings at both Colorado's Telluride Film Festival and Toronto, "La La Land" is now on, if not at the top of, many critics lists of early Oscars favorites.

