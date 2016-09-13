Story highlights
(CNN)It's only 19 seconds long, but it's enough to get fans excited.
The teaser trailer for "Fifty Shades Darker" promises some fun and games with fireworks, masks and sexy heels.
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reprise their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the sequel to the 2015 film "Fifty Shades of Grey."
In the teaser, Grey asks Steele, "Intrigued?"
Oh, but we are Mr. Grey. We are.
The films are based on the wildly popular book series by author E L James. Over the weekend, James posted an excerpt from her forthcoming book, "Fifty Shades Darker from Christian's Point of View" on her Facebook page.
"Fifty Shades Darker" is due in theaters February 10, 2017.