'Fifty Shades Darker' trailer is here

(CNN)Christian Grey wants you back.
The trailer for "Fifty Shades Darker" dropped Tuesday and it promises some fun and games with fireworks, masks and sexy heels.
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reprise their roles as Grey and Anastasia Steele in the sequel to the 2015 film "Fifty Shades of Grey."
In the trailer Grey asks Steele, "Intrigued?"
Oh, but we are Mr. Grey. We are.
Based on the trailer, the couple finds their way back to each other. But not without some challenges.
The film is sticking with the "Crazy in Love" theme, but this time it's Miguel singing and not Beyoncé.
The films are based on the wildly popular book series by author E L James. Over the weekend, James posted an excerpt from her forthcoming book, "Fifty Shades Darker from Christian's Point of View" on her Facebook page.
"Fifty Shades Darker" is due in theaters February 10, 2017.