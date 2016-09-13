Story highlights Schumer documented her illness

She considers Hanisch her first boyfriend

(CNN) Leave it to Amy Schumer to make getting sick funny.

The comic and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch recently came down with food poisoning in Paris.

She documented the illness Monday on social media, sharing photos of herself in the hospital on a gurney.

No red flags with this girl A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 12, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

Schumer even made a video from her hospital bed, mocking dating site intros.

"My name is Amy, I'm 35," she said. "I love just grabbing life by its horns and experiencing everything. I love music and food and I really just want someone to share all of that with."

Read More