(CNN)Leave it to Amy Schumer to make getting sick funny.
The comic and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch recently came down with food poisoning in Paris.
She documented the illness Monday on social media, sharing photos of herself in the hospital on a gurney.
Schumer even made a video from her hospital bed, mocking dating site intros.
"My name is Amy, I'm 35," she said. "I love just grabbing life by its horns and experiencing everything. I love music and food and I really just want someone to share all of that with."
A pic of her and Hanisch in bed was captioned, "Thanks for everything Paris! Except the food poisoning. #nooooooooooo #balmain #nyfw."
In July, Schumer told Marie Claire magazine that she considers Hanisch, a Chicago-based furniture maker, her first boyfriend.
"Every time we say goodbye, I think, 'This will have been a nice last week together.' Or I tell myself nothing is real and he's going to leave me and tell me he never loved me," she said. "I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me."