Back to school: Design lessons from the world's smartest education centers

By Georgia McCafferty, for CNN

Updated 8:58 PM ET, Tue September 13, 2016

The Learning Hub, Nanyang Technology University by Heatherwick Studio, 2015 (Singapore) This tapered teaching facility comprises 12 towers, each eight-stories high, built around an expansive central atrium. The curved structure, which is covered in textured concrete panels, was designed to foster more collaborative learning.
Nanyang Primary School by studio505 and LT&T architects, 2015 (Singapore) This eye-catching, colorful extension and rebuild of an existing primary school and kindergarten in Singapore was designed around a generous internal communal space.
School of Art, Design and Media, Nanyang Technological University by CPG Consultants, 2006 (Singapore) The incredible curved green roof of this art and design school in Singapore serves as an informal gathering space and sits atop a five-story facility that features classrooms and studios.
High School #9 by Coop Himmelb(l)au, 2008 (Los Angeles)This space-age comprehensive high school has seven unique buildings that include classrooms, a library, a cafeteria and a professional performing arts theater. The school can accommodate 1,800 students and offers courses in visual arts, performing arts, music and dance alongside the regular high school curriculum.
Hazelwood School by Alan Dunlop, 2007 (Glasgow, Scotland) "Designed for students who are both blind and deaf, this is a very sensitive school project in terms of site placement, materials and form. There is a wonderful sense of scale, spatial modulation, use of natural light and tactile materials," said the American Institute of Architects' John Dale.
Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School by Studio Twenty Seven Architecture, 2015 (Washington)This bilingual, sustainability-focused public charter school was granted an Award of Excellence in the AIA's 2016 Education Design Facility Awards.

"Within the older building, breakout nooks and cubbies are carved from the generous corridors and abandoned ventilation chases. The Pre-K annex facade is designed to be deferential to the historic school," said the AIA.
University Centre, The New School by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, 2014 (New York)This extraordinarily complex building features a mix of multi-use spaces that include performance venues, social spaces, teaching and learning areas and student housing. The three major staircases in the base block weave through the floors, animating each street edge as they reveal student life within.
Faculty of Science and Graduate School of Health, University of Technology Sydney by Durbach Block Jaggers and BVN Architecture, 2015 (Sydney, Australia)This ecologically sustainable building balances expression and rational research in its striking, sculptural design. Built to house a large science and research faculty, the building features a crime scene simulation laboratory, a 200-seat auditorium, and an outdoor laboratory that includes a tree nursery and a saltwater tank that grows algae, seagrass and salt marshes.
Fuji Kindergarten by Tezuka Architects, 2007 (Tokyo)Located just outside Tokyo, the architects of this magical school turned its roof into an endless playground and designed the building around existing trees, that now grow right through the middle of its classrooms.
Elementary and primary public school by Estudio Huma, 2009 (Roldán, Spain)Located on the outskirts of this small town in Murcia, Spain, this school is fully wrapped in a green carpet of artificial turf, and is built on top of a two-meter high perimeter wall to protect it from the region's heavy rains. (Photo credit: David Frutos)
King George V School by Ronald Lu and Partners, 2013 (Hong Kong)This striking redevelopment of an existing campus in high-density Hong Kong features louvered screens that improve the penetration of sunlight and ventilation, and vertical greening gardens in breakout spaces, which enlarge green areas at the school.
Health Sciences Education Building, The University of Arizona by CO Architects, 2012 (Tucson, Arizona) The exterior finishes were inspired by the pleated skin of the local Saguaro Cactus and the layers of Arizona's iconic canyon formations. They serve as a thermal chimney and cooling feature.
Gateway Community College by SmithGroup JJR, 2015 (Phoenix, Arizona)Located in Phoenix's Discovery Triangle, a redevelopment zone that connects the city's academic and research centers, this three-story building was designed to create an academic city and includes a campus mall and extensive outdoor study and faculty space.
Ørestad College by 3XN Architects, 2005 (Copenhagen, Denmark)Designed for high school students aged 16 to 19, this college is connected vertically and horizontally, and has four boomerang-shaped floors that form the overall frame of the building.
Centro Roberto Garza Sada de Arte Arquitectura y Diseño by Tadao Ando, 2012 (Monterrey, Mexico)This 300-student art, design and architecture facility at the University of Monterrey in Mexico has 21 laboratories, three exhibition spaces, two amphitheaters and multipurpose indoor and outdoor spaces. The building received a commendation in the Higher Education and Research Award at the 2013 World Architecture Festival.
Carl Sandburg Elementary School by NAC Architecture, 2014 (Kirkland, Washington)This strong, holistically designed campus features elegant detailing inside and out, and sustainable features that preserve and enhance the school's park-like feel. The building received an Award of Merit in the 2015 AIA Education Design Facility Awards.
Hakusui Nuersery School by Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop, 2014 (Chiba, Japan)This nursery school was designed to accommodate 60 students in a large house environment, and is similar in style to many of the houses in the surrounding farming communities. The school includes features that embrace its natural setting, like a rainwater pond for the students to play in.
Regional Plant 2 Teaching Facility, Wake Technical Community College by Clark Nexsen, 2015 (Raleigh, North Carolina)This building serves as an educational facility for students learning about energy-efficient building systems, and was recognized with an Award of Excellence in the AIA's 2016 Education Design Facility Awards.

"The building creates a gateway to the campus and symbolizes the merging of technology, education and sustainability," the AIA said.
The Geschwister-Scholl-Schule by Hans Scharoun, 1962, renovated in 2013 (Lünen, Germany)"The school has a main classroom and adjacent 'wet' area or project space embracing an outdoor garden but the forms area is more organic and daylight is brought in through clear stories and raised roofs," said AIA's John Dale.
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, 2015 (Doha, Qatar)Featuring two minarets that stretch 90 meters into the sky, this magnificent building is dedicated to the study and research of Islam. It won the Religion category at the World Architecture Festival's 2015 awards.
Makoko Floating School by Kunlé Adeyemi, 2013 (Lagos, Nigeria)This prototype was constructed to provide teaching facilities for the slum district of Makoko, a former fishing village on Lagos Lagoon where over 100,000 people live in houses on stilts. Shortlisted for a Designs of the Year Award in 2014, the school was built by a team of local residents, but was decommissioned in March 2016 and eventually collapsed following heavy rains.
Jobie L. Martin Classroom Building, Hinds Community College by Duvall Decker Architects, 2012 (Jackson, Mississippi)Part of the largest community college in Mississippi, this energy-efficient building was designed to accommodate day and evening classes for its student community. Incorporating laboratories, classrooms, offices and study areas into a construction made from durable materials, the building received the AIA Mississippi Honor Award in 2012.
G. Wayne Clough Learning Commons by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, 2011 (Atlanta, Georgia)Part of the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Clough Commons features a three-dimensional grid that frames large zones of flexible common spaces that support undergraduate student study and experiential learning. The building won a 2012 Design Award from the Society of American Registered Architects.
Kennedy Child Study Center by Pell Overton, 2015 (New York)Granted an Award of Merit in the AIA's 2016 awards, this preschool provides free special education services to underprivileged families in New York. Set in a renovated 1930s warehouse building, "the design team's adaptive reuse of the 25,000-square-foot space presented a number of difficult challenges," according to the AIA.
Dwight-Englewood School Hajjar STEM Center by Gensler, 2015 (Englewood, New Jersey) "This new building at Dwight-Englewood embodies the school's STEM mission, while still blending into the existing campus," said the AIA, who granted it an Award of Merit in its 2016 Educational Facility Design Awards. Inside, seven flexible classrooms and eight science labs center around a double height community area that serves as the Innovation Hub where students are free to explore.
Fayetteville High School by Hight Jackson Associates with DLR Group and Marlon Blackwell Arcitects, 2015 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)This restructured public high school adopted a small learning community (SLC) model and was granted an Award of Merit in the AIA's 2016 Educational Facility Design Awards.

"SLCs are designed with core learning studios that feature discovery, project-based learning, digital and applied learning labs to foster collaboration," said the AIA.
The Berklee Tower by William Rawn Associates, 2014 (Boston, Massachusetts)A multi-use residence hall for the Berklee College of Music, this spectacular building includes student housing; a 400-seat, two-story dining hall that serves as a student performance venue; music technology studios; student gathering spaces and ground-ﬂoor retail space.
Nueva School at Bay Meadows by Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects, 2014 (San Mateo, California)This private school was designed to provide decentralized, innovative education environments to foster a strong academic community. The school makes use of existing public resources in the surrounding community -- like playing fields and libraries -- and makes their own spaces available for public use in return.
Vashon Island High School by Integrus Architecture, 2014 (Vashon, Washington)Located on a small island in Puget Sound, this beautiful campus was inspired by the idea of the little red schoolhouse. The design was completed following community consultation, and fosters a close connection to the landscape that students and staff both expressed.
Solana Ranch Elementary School by HED, 2015 (San Diego, California)Teaching students from preschool through to grade 6, this school is designed to be grid neutral and currently offsets all of its energy needs with integrated solar cells, according to one of the lead architects, John Dale. The classrooms are clustered into three small learning communities around shared resource areas, with the ground floor spaces providing indoor and outdoor learning opportunities.
e3 Civic High by LPA Inc, 2013 (San Diego, California)Located inside the San Diego Central Library, this charter high school offers project-based learning within flexible areas that can be converted to accommodate different spaces using glass partitions and adaptable furnishings.
SCAD by LCK Architects, 2010 (Hong Kong)The Savannah College of Art and Design has set up base for its Hong Kong campus in a UNESCO award-winning historical site: the North Kowloon Magistracy building. While the building maintains its original structure on the outside, the interiors were repurposed by LCK Architects. The space makes use of the building's original floor plan and frameworks, converting former prison cells into classrooms.
Clover House by MAD Architects, 2016 (Okazaki, Japan)This kindergarten, located in the small town of Okazaki, is MAD Architects' first project in Japan. The beautiful school was designed to let children feel as comfortable as they do in their own homes.
Story highlights

  • The American Institute of Architects has released its list of the twelve most innovative schools
  • Leading education architect, John Dale, shares his fundamental lessons for good school design

(CNN)It's easy to dismiss the way a school or university looks. As long as it's functional, the more pressing educational concerns for parents are usually the curriculum, quality of teaching and exam results.

But the way educational buildings are designed -- from classroom layout in elementary schools to shared, collective spaces on college campuses -- can have a huge influence on learning.
    So much so that the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has a specific committee -- the AIA Committee on Architecture for Education -- established to research and share the world's best learning center architecture.
    They have recently selected 12 innovative, thoughtfully designed schools for this year's Education Facility Design Awards.
    CNN Style spoke to John Dale, the chair of AIA's Education Committee and principal at Harley Eliis Devereaux (HED) architects and engineers in the U.S., to learn the most important lessons in good school design.
    Color is critical

    Colorful curves are an eye-catching feature of Nanyang Primary School, Singapore
    Colorful curves are an eye-catching feature of Nanyang Primary School, Singapore
    "Color is extremely important. There's a lot of research being done and theories about how certain colors over-stimulate. (In the U.S.), we are more conservative about color, especially in typical public schools, there's this sense that you can't have too many bright colors, that they'll distract the children and that they'll get hyperactive.
    "But then you go to Europe ... and you have some schools that are absolutely saturated with color. They are wonderful, engaging learning environments and they don't seem to have an issue. So, I think we have a lot to learn still."

    Bring the outdoors in

    Fuji Kindergarten in Tokyo, Japan has trees growing through the middle of its classrooms
    Fuji Kindergarten in Tokyo, Japan has trees growing through the middle of its classrooms
    "Indoor and outdoor learning experiences are very important and the most effective teachers understand that deeply. They are using that and are asking children to be aware of their environments.
    "Motor skills and collective activities need larger spaces but if you can have, within an outdoor area, smaller territories, more contained spaces, that really are viewed as private territory of a more individualized learning environment, then you've got the ability for an instructor to move back and forth between inside and outside and to be able to let children have choices at a given point of time in their learning experience during the day."

    One size does not fit all

    High School #9, Los Angeles, USA
    High School #9, Los Angeles, USA
    "Today one size does not fit all ... children learn in different ways. And so more and more we are looking at how to differentiate learning environments, to create different settings within the schools we create, where learning can take place effectively.
    "An example of something that can happen in a relatively small space is that you can have vertical gardens. There's an educator in the Bronx who goes around to really tough schools and helps them figure out ways of growing gardens in really tight spaces and that's something that becomes a direct connector between the broader community and the school itself.

    Global principles, local construct

    This elementary and primary public school, located in the small town of Roldán, Spain, is wrapped in a green carpet of artificial turf and built on top of a two-meter high perimeter wall to protect it from the region&#39;s heavy rains.
    This elementary and primary public school, located in the small town of Roldán, Spain, is wrapped in a green carpet of artificial turf and built on top of a two-meter high perimeter wall to protect it from the region's heavy rains.
    "With the internet and globalization there are certain universal design principles (for schools) that are largely understood around the world. But we also need to always design with a specific place in mind. So, from that point of view, I think good schools exhibit regional differences that make the most out of a particular environment and a particular context, to be successful.

    Special needs design is often the best design

    Hazelwood School in Glasgow, Scotland, is designed for students who are blind and deaf and features tactile walls that help them navigate their way through the building.
    Hazelwood School in Glasgow, Scotland, is designed for students who are blind and deaf and features tactile walls that help them navigate their way through the building.
    "What we really should be doing is learning from the very best examples of schools that were designed exclusively for children with special needs because the best ones that I've seen are very successful. The more you get into that you find that you are creating a space that all children should have as part of their learning experience."

    Connect with the community

    The private Nueva School at Bay Meadows, California in the USA uses existing public resources -- like community playing fields and libraries -- and makes their own spaces available for public use in return.
    The private Nueva School at Bay Meadows, California in the USA uses existing public resources -- like community playing fields and libraries -- and makes their own spaces available for public use in return.
    "Well-designed schools that are centers within their communities are organized in such a way that certain parts of the school (like a gymnasium or small auditorium) are more readily accessible for community use."

    Modernize learning environments

    The non-hierarchical, curved design of the Learning Hub at Nanyang Technology University in Singapore was designed to foster more collaborative learning.
    The non-hierarchical, curved design of the Learning Hub at Nanyang Technology University in Singapore was designed to foster more collaborative learning.
    "Today, a lot of the environments that we create are still 19th century learning environments. They're individual classrooms lined up, they're really designed to be used in one way and, of course, that isn't really what's happening today.
    "Kids today are learning in all sorts of ways, they all have much more access to knowledge at a much earlier age, so now the focus is on how to discern, how to interpret that information, how to do independent research effectively, how to collaborate and to connect different disciplines to create a sort of more personalized picture of the world."

    Create specialized spaces

    Hakusui Nuersery School, Chiba, Japan
    Hakusui Nuersery School, Chiba, Japan
    "One of things that's interesting is to think about how long a student is going to spend in a given space. If you think about a college environment, you will probably see that the most innovation and the most memorable spaces are the collective spaces. If you were to look at some of the most exemplary elementary schools, you'd really be focusing on the cluster of learning spaces and how effective that is."
    Take a look through the gallery above for more images of the world's cleverest schools.