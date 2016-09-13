Locals battle riot police in Chinese 'democracy village'

Dramatic video of standoff in Wukan widely shared on WeChat today. pic.twitter.com/fsDW7IJS9v — Patrick Boehler 包蟠睿 (@mrbaopanrui) September 13, 2016

Hong Kong (CNN) Heavily armored riot police fired tear gas as locals threw rocks and other projectiles amid ongoing unrest in Wukan, a village in China's Guangdong province.

Protests broke out after authorities arrested 13 people involved in previous demonstrations, state media reported.

A witness in Wukan told CNN he had seen "riot police attacking villagers" and that "multiple people were injured."

"Their behaviors have severely affected local life and production and exerted a bad influence. Police have therefore arrested the 13 according to law, in an effort to safeguard the interest of the masses and restore order," local police said in a statement published online.