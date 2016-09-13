Plane skids down runway, tears off landing gear

(CNN) It was a bit of a rough landing.

An Indonesian cargo plane slammed into the runway and skidded for just under a mile (1 kilometer,) tearing off its landing gear, while attempting to land on Tuesday morning.

The Trigana Air Service plane was touching down at Wamena airport in West Papua, Indonesia, at about 7.30am when things started to go wrong.

Amateur video from the Trigana PK-YSY accident at Wamena, apparently the A/C makes steep descent during final. pic.twitter.com/fb33sbjJNV — Faisal Arief (@_FaisalArief) September 13, 2016

Plane lands at 0:20 seconds

Pilot Matt Dearden, who has been flying in Indonesia for seven years, told CNN that the plane was in low cloud when he attempted to land early on Tuesday.

