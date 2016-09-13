Story highlights Demonstrators burn cars, trucks and buses after court ruling

Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water to neighboring Tamil Nadu

New Delhi (CNN) A dispute over water in India's silicon valley has claimed its first victim: a demonstrator shot by police who opened fire amid violent protests.

State ministers held emergency meetings Tuesday after demonstrators vandalized shops and set fire to more than 100 cars, buses and trucks in Bangalore, Karnataka, after days of tension following a Supreme Court order to release water from the state's reservoirs to neighboring state Tamil Nadu.

One protester died and two others were injured after police opened fire to disperse the crowd, KSR Charan Reddy, a senior police official, told CNN.

Thousands of police have been deployed in the city in an attempt to regain control, while authorities have banned large gatherings and imposed a curfew in several areas.

"Injustice has been done to us, but I request all to protest peacefully," Karnataka's home minister G Parameshwara appealed to protestors in a press conference on Monday.

