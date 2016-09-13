Story highlights Demonstrators burn cars, trucks and buses after court ruling

Supreme Court orders Karnataka state to release water to neighboring Tamil Nadu

New Delhi (CNN) Two people have died in ongoing disputes over water in India's Silicon Valley.

A demonstrator was shot dead by police who opened fire amid violent protests, while another died from their injuries Monday night.

State ministers held emergency meetings Tuesday after demonstrators vandalized shops and set fire to more than 100 cars, buses and trucks in Bangalore, Karnataka, after days of tension following a Supreme Court order to release water from the state's reservoirs to neighboring state Tamil Nadu.

One protester died and two others were injured after police opened fire to disperse the crowd, KSR Charan Reddy, a senior police official, told CNN.

Karnataka's Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah said in a press conference Tuesday that one person died in hospital due to injuries sustained during Monday's clashes. Siddaramaiah added that the individual died from injuries resulting from a fall while fleeing police over any police beatings or bullets.

