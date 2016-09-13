Architect of former Brazilian President Rousseff's downfall stripped of power

Story highlights Lawmaker ejected for corruption weeks after engineering former leader's ouster

Move comes after he had been suspended by Supreme Court

(CNN) The politician who led the charge to impeach Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff has himself been ousted from power.

Eduardo Cunha, the former speaker of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, was removed from office Monday night by a landslide vote in the chamber of 450 votes to 10 with nine abstentions.

Lawmakers decided overwhelmingly that Cunha had lied during the investigation into corruption at Brazil's state-run oil company, Petrobras, and had hid millions of dollars in offshore accounts. On top of losing his seat as speaker, Cunha also loses all political privileges for eight years.

Cunha had resigned as speaker of the Chamber of Deputies in July, and was already suspended as speaker in May by the Supreme Court, at the request of the attorney general, who accused him of obstructing justice and hiding millions of dollars in bribes in Swiss bank accounts.

The corruption investigation has already brought down some of the country's top political and business leaders.

