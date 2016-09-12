Story highlights Jane Goodall is world-renowned primatologist who began studying chimpanzees in the 1960s

The Jane Goodall Institute has established a micro-credit loan program to help villagers

In the long run, the program has led to improvements in the environments and chimpanzees' livelihood

(CNN) Jane Goodall is known across the globe as the world's leading primatologist and an animal rights activist.

She spent the early 1960s in Tanzania, living among wild chimpanzees, gaining their trust and documenting their behaviors.

Goodall shared her findings with the world and revealed how much humankind has in common with these creatures.

Thirty years later, Goodall flew into Tanzania and was shocked by what she saw.

"I looked down from the plane and there was a little oasis, a little tiny 35 square mile Gombe National Park; and it was surrounded by completely bare hills. You know, there were basically just no trees left, and there were clearly more people living on that land than the land could support."

