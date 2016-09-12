French inmate unlocks others; fire set

Paris (CNN) Inmates rioted and set a fire at a prison in western France after one grabbed a set of keys and unlocked cells, a spokeswoman for the facility said Monday.

"The prisoners are in control of the wing [of the prison]. We still can't control the fire they set off, they are breaking everything and basically are running that part of the building," said the official.

The spokeswoman, who did not give her name, said the 5:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. ET) incident occurred at a Poitiers-Vivonne detention center building.

"There are 178 of them, and they clearly have the upper hand right now. We do have the police and gendarmerie who are doing their best, but we have no idea when this will end. We have no motive for now, and are doing our best to keep them under control. This is clearly a riot."

Fo Penitentiaire operates France's prisons and is referred to as a union.