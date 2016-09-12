5 things to know about Eid al-Adha

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – People visit a small livestock market to buy sacrificial animals for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice," in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 15. Muslims traditionally sacrifice sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on God's command. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Muslims pray in an open-air basketball field in the city of Corinth, near Athens, Greece, on October 15. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – A Muslim vendor handles a goat at a livestock market in Hyderabad, India, on October 15. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – A blood-stained cleaver sits on a block after an animal was slaughtered in downtown Cairo on October 15. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Muslims pray during at the Nanguan mosque in Yinchuan, China, on October 15. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Muslims pray during Eid al-Adha, also known in the Ivory Coast as the Tabaski, on October 15 in Adjame, a popular district of Abidjan. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Sheep are left in a car at a livestock market near Pristina, Kosovo, on October 15. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – A Syrian revolution flag waves over Muslim pilgrims on their way to throw pebbles at pillars during the "Jamarat" ritual, or the stoning of Satan, on October 15 in Mina, Saudi Arabia, near the holy city of Mecca. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Palestinian girls attend prayer services at Al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City on October 15. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Freshly cut meat from slaughtered cattle is spread out on the floor of the Al-Falah mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 15. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – Iraqi women visit the grave of a loved one at a cemetery in Baghdad on October 15. Eid al-Adha began in Iraq with a bomb ripping through a crowd of worshippers as they left a Sunni mosque. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – A Muslim man prays outside Moscow's central mosque on October 15. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Photos: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha – A young Muslim boy attends prayer services on October 15 in Adjame in the Ivory Coast in West Africa. Hide Caption 13 of 14