5 things to know about Eid al-Adha

Updated 5:28 AM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

People visit a small livestock market to buy sacrificial animals for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or &quot;Feast of Sacrifice,&quot; in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 15. Muslims traditionally sacrifice sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate the Prophet Abraham&#39;s readiness to sacrifice his son on God&#39;s command.
People visit a small livestock market to buy sacrificial animals for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice," in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 15. Muslims traditionally sacrifice sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on God's command.
Muslims pray in an open-air basketball field in the city of Corinth, near Athens, Greece, on October 15.
Muslims pray in an open-air basketball field in the city of Corinth, near Athens, Greece, on October 15.
A Muslim vendor handles a goat at a livestock market in Hyderabad, India, on October 15.
A Muslim vendor handles a goat at a livestock market in Hyderabad, India, on October 15.
A blood-stained cleaver sits on a block after an animal was slaughtered in downtown Cairo on October 15.
A blood-stained cleaver sits on a block after an animal was slaughtered in downtown Cairo on October 15.
Muslims pray during at the Nanguan mosque in Yinchuan, China, on October 15.
Muslims pray during at the Nanguan mosque in Yinchuan, China, on October 15.
Muslims pray during Eid al-Adha, also known in the Ivory Coast as the Tabaski, on October 15 in Adjame, a popular district of Abidjan.
Muslims pray during Eid al-Adha, also known in the Ivory Coast as the Tabaski, on October 15 in Adjame, a popular district of Abidjan.
Sheep are left in a car at a livestock market near Pristina, Kosovo, on October 15.
Sheep are left in a car at a livestock market near Pristina, Kosovo, on October 15.
A Syrian revolution flag waves over Muslim pilgrims on their way to throw pebbles at pillars during the &quot;Jamarat&quot; ritual, or the stoning of Satan, on October 15 in Mina, Saudi Arabia, near the holy city of Mecca.
A Syrian revolution flag waves over Muslim pilgrims on their way to throw pebbles at pillars during the "Jamarat" ritual, or the stoning of Satan, on October 15 in Mina, Saudi Arabia, near the holy city of Mecca.
Palestinian girls attend prayer services at Al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City on October 15.
Palestinian girls attend prayer services at Al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City on October 15.
Freshly cut meat from slaughtered cattle is spread out on the floor of the Al-Falah mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 15.
Freshly cut meat from slaughtered cattle is spread out on the floor of the Al-Falah mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 15.
Iraqi women visit the grave of a loved one at a cemetery in Baghdad on October 15. Eid al-Adha began in Iraq with a bomb ripping through a crowd of worshippers as they left a Sunni mosque.
Iraqi women visit the grave of a loved one at a cemetery in Baghdad on October 15. Eid al-Adha began in Iraq with a bomb ripping through a crowd of worshippers as they left a Sunni mosque.
A Muslim man prays outside Moscow&#39;s central mosque on October 15.
A Muslim man prays outside Moscow's central mosque on October 15.
A young Muslim boy attends prayer services on October 15 in Adjame in the Ivory Coast in West Africa.
A young Muslim boy attends prayer services on October 15 in Adjame in the Ivory Coast in West Africa.
An woman walks to the Jame mosque before prayers in Herat, in western Afghanistan, on October 15.
An woman walks to the Jame mosque before prayers in Herat, in western Afghanistan, on October 15.
Story highlights

  • Eid al-Adha commemorates when God appeared to Abraham
  • It is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Greater Eid

(CNN)In most of the Muslim world today, the faithful are celebrating Eid al-Adha, the second of two major holidays in Islam.

The day begins with morning prayers. The celebrations continue with visits to friends and family, exchange of gifts and feasts. Those who can afford it also slaughter an animal, like a cow or sheep, and share the meat with the less fortunate.
Here are five things to know about the holiday:
    1. Pronounced EED al-UHD-huh, the holiday is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. It is one of two Eid holidays observed by Muslims. The other is Eid al-Fitr, which follows the conclusion of Ramadan, the month of fasting.
    Eid al-Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore last year
    Eid al-Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore last year
    2. Eid al-Adha commemorates when God appeared to Abraham -- known as Ibrahim to Muslims -- in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. As Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, God stopped him and gave him a sheep to kill in place of his son. A version of the story also appears in the Torah and in the Bible's Old Testament.
    3. To commemorate God's test of Ibrahim, many Muslim families sacrifice an animal and share the meat with the poor. They also are required to donate to charities that benefit the poor. Muslims also routinely exchange presents during the holiday.
    Ahead of Eid celebrations, a vendor awaits customers at a market in Dubai.
    Ahead of Eid celebrations, a vendor awaits customers at a market in Dubai.
    4. Considered one of Islam's revered observances, the four-day religious holiday corresponds with the height of the Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all financially and physically able Muslims are required to undertake once in their lifetime. The pilgrimage annually draws 2 million Muslims.
    Muslim pilgrims attend the evening prayers inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca
    Muslim pilgrims attend the evening prayers inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca
    5. This year, Eid al-Adha will begin on Monday, in most of the Muslim world. Because the festival depends on the sighting of the new moon, some countries may celebrate on Tuesday. Eid Mubarak (pronounced EED muh-BAR-ack) and Eid Saeed are routine greetings used during the observance to offer best wishes.

    CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali contributed to this report.