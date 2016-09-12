5 things to know about Eid al-Adha

Story highlights Eid al-Adha commemorates when God appeared to Abraham

It is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Greater Eid

(CNN) In most of the Muslim world today, the faithful are celebrating Eid al-Adha, the second of two major holidays in Islam.

The day begins with morning prayers. The celebrations continue with visits to friends and family, exchange of gifts and feasts. Those who can afford it also slaughter an animal, like a cow or sheep, and share the meat with the less fortunate.

Here are five things to know about the holiday:

one of two Eid holidays observed by Muslims. 1. Pronounced EED al-UHD-huh, the holiday is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. It isobserved by Muslims. The other is Eid al-Fitr , which follows the conclusion of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

Eid al-Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore last year

when God appeared to Abraham -- known as Ibrahim to Muslims -- in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. As Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, God stopped him and gave him a sheep to kill in place of his son. 2. Eid al-Adha commemorates-- known as Ibrahim to Muslims -- in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. As Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, God stopped him and gave him a sheep to kill in place of his son. A version of the story also appears in the Torah and in the Bible's Old Testament.

Read More