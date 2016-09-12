Eid al-Adha: Meaning, traditions, celebration

Story highlights Eid al-Adha commemorates when God appeared to Abraham

Eid al-Adha is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Greater Eid

(CNN) Five things to know about Eid al-Adha:

1. Considered one of Islam's revered observances, the four-day religious holiday corresponds with the height of the Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia that annually draws 2 million Muslims.

2. Eid al-Adha commemorates when God appeared to Abraham -- known as Ibrahim to Muslims -- in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. As Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, God stopped him and gave him a sheep to kill in place of his son. A version of the story also appears in the Torah and in the Bible's Old Testament.

3. Pronounced EED al-UHD-huh, the holiday begins Monday and ends Thursday -- one day after the conclusion of the Hajj . Eid al-Adha is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Greater Eid. It is the longer of two Eid holidays observed by Muslims. Eid al-Fitr -- or Little Eid -- follows the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

4. During Eid al-Adha, many Muslim families sacrifice a sheep and share the meat with the poor. They also are required to donate to charities that benefit the poor. Muslims also routinely exchange presents during the holiday.

