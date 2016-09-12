Gazebo where Tamir Rice was killed to be dismantled

Story highlights Gazebo where Tamir Rice was killed in Cleveland is being dismantled

It may go on exhibit elsewhere, possibly in Chicago

(CNN) The Cleveland gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed by police will be removed Wednesday, nearly two years after his death, authorities say.

Seeing the gazebo in her neighborhood was difficult for Tamir's mother, Samaria, according to her attorney Bill Joe Mills. Rice asked her city councilman that it be removed from the park at the Cudell Recreation Center.

The gazebo will be disassembled and stored to eventually be a part of an art exhibit, according to Mills.

Though at first it seemed best to demolish the structure, Samaria Rice and her family ultimately "hope to elevate the gazebo into a symbol of the civil rights movement," Mills told CNN.

The Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago has discussed preserving the gazebo for an exhibit in their facility, a spokesperson told CNN.

