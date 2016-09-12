Heart found in field near Ohio gas station

(CNN) Two EMTs on duty in northern Ohio last month found what is believed to be a human heart, police said.

Now, authorities are trying to confirm it's human, and whose it might have been.

The medics were at a gas station in the city of Norwalk when they discovered a peculiar plastic bag in an adjacent field, Norwalk Police Capt. Eric Hipp said.

Inside the bag was a "fresh" heart.

Police responded, secured the heart, preserved it, and sent it for testing to determine if it's human.

Read More