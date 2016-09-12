Heart found in field near Ohio gas station

(CNN)Two EMTs on duty in northern Ohio last month found what is believed to be a human heart, police said.
Now, authorities are trying to confirm it's human, and whose it might have been.
The medics were at a gas station in the city of Norwalk when they discovered a peculiar plastic bag in an adjacent field, Norwalk Police Capt. Eric Hipp said.
Inside the bag was a "fresh" heart.
Police responded, secured the heart, preserved it, and sent it for testing to determine if it's human.
"From our understanding, we certainly believe it could be a human heart," Hipp said. "We're still waiting on the test results."
There are no ongoing homicide investigations in the town, police said. They are checking with other agencies to see if it matches any of their investigations.