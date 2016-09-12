Stan Wawrinka: How mental strength helped me win US Open

Story highlights Stan Wawrinka wins third major title

Wawrinka says he has toughed up

Swiss No. 1 long in shadow of Roger Federer

Wawrinka saved match point in third round

(CNN) With his index finger pointing to his temple, it was a gesture that came to define the 2016 US Open.

Once considered too mentally fragile to win on the biggest stage, Stan Wawrinka believes his psychological toughness helped him clinch his first US Open title and third grand slam crown at an engrossed Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

So long in the shadow of his fellow Swiss and 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer, Wawrinka made the gesture several times during his 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 victory over defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Stan Wawrinka points to his temple on the way to victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's finals of the 2016 US Open in New York.

"It started in the Australian Open when I beat Novak (in the quarters) for the first time," Wawrinka said about the gesture during an interview with CNN's James Blake at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"It just came like that. I never try to think what I am going to do. You can see after the match, when I don't do anything, because I am completely empty and dead and all the emotions coming."

