Story highlights Rio beats Beijing on ticket sales

Athletics sold out over the weekend

Media campaign behind ticket sales increase

(CNN) At first it seemed like Rio's Paralympics could be a disaster -- but a recent upsurge in sales has made the Brazilian event the second biggest Games in terms of ticketing, with an estimated 1.9 million sold.

Last Monday -- four days before the Games began -- the International Paralympic Committee announced that one million tickets had been sold. Five days later, sales had nearly doubled as Rio eclipsed the 1.7 million seats filled at Beijing in 2008. Only London 2012 has attracted more spectators, selling 2.76 million tickets.

"Rio 2016 is quickly living up to its billing as the people's Games," the ruling body's director of media and communications Craig Spence said in a statement on the official IPC website . "The Barra Olympic Park was a hive of activity on Thursday and supporters of all ages were not disappointed as world records fell in multiple sports.

"These Games have quickly gathered momentum and it is fantastic to hear the noise level the Cariocas are creating in each venue."