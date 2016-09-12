Story highlights NCAA announces that seven championships won't be played in North Carolina

(CNN) The NCAA is pulling seven 2016-2017 championships from North Carolina because of the state's stance on LGBT rights.

The championship events, which span a number of sports, include the first and second rounds of the 2017 Men's Basketball Championship, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. The only championships permitted in North Carolina this academic year are ones in which athletes earn the right to play the game on their campus.

"The NCAA Constitution clearly states our values of inclusion and gender equity," said Susquehanna University President Jay Lemons, vice chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors. "Our membership comprises many different types of schools ... and we believe this action appropriately reflects the collective will of that diverse group."

The National Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing board of collegiate sports, earlier this year announced a rule that requires any city that wants to host an NCAA event to be "free of discrimination."

The announcement was a shot across the bow of the North Carolina Legislature, which had enacted what was seen as an anti LGBT law, most notably requiring that transgender people use the bathroom of the sex identified on their birth certificates, and blocking cities from passing legislation prohibiting discriminating against gay, bisexual, lesbian and transgender people.