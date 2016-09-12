What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson leaps over Syracuse's Cordell Hudson during the second quarter in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, September 9. Louisville won 62-28.
Tennessee's DeMarco Murray dives for a touchdown over Minnesota's Terence Newman during an NFL game in Nashville on Sunday, September 11. Minnesota won 25-16.
U.S. swimmer Jessica Long practices for the 400-meter freestyle S8 competition at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, September 8.
Julian Savea of New Zealand is tackled by Argentina's Ramiro Moyano during the Rugby Championship match in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday, September 10. New Zealand dominated the second half, winning 57-22.
Mike Evan of Tampa Bay catches a touchdown pass in front of Atlanta's Robert Alford during the second half in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11. Tampa Bay won 31-24.
Minnesota's Joe Mauer, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI single to end their game against Cleveland in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, September 10. Minnesota won 2-1.
Hector Neris of Philadelphia jokes with a sea creature during a game against Miami on Wednesday, September 7. The sea creature was part of the Great Sea Race, a foot race held during each Miami home game in the middle of the sixth inning. Philadelphia lost 6-0.
Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou competes in a table tennis match at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, September 9.
Motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi drinks from his boot after finishing second in the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy, on Sunday, September 11.
Soccer stars Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar of Barcelona gesture during a match against Deportivo Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, September 10. Deportivo Alaves won 2-1.
Brad Tavares, left, and Caio Magalhaes face off in a UFC bout in Cleveland on Saturday, September 10. Tavares defeated Magalhaes in a split decision.
Nevada's Jarred Gipson flips as he is tackled by Notre Dame's Te'von Coney during a college game in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, September 10. Notre Dame won 39-10.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva holds up the jacket for class of 2016 inductee Yao Ming as Sheryl Swoopes looks on during a news conference in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Izzo and Jerry Reinsdorf were also elected to the Hall of Fame.
A Denver fan looks on during his team's NFL game against North Carolina in Denver on Thursday, September 8. Denver won by just one point, 21-20.
Oakland's Ryon Healy catches the ball in the third inning of a game against Los Angeles in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, September 7. Oakland won 4-1.
Fireworks light up Maracana Stadium at the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, September 7.
A Temple football fan looks on prior to a game against Stony Brook in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 10. Temple beat Stony Brook, winning 38-0.
Houston's Jose Altuve breaks his bat on a groundout against Cleveland during a game in Cleveland on Wednesday, September 7. Cleveland won 6-5.
Tony Stewart watches as his car catches fire after crashing in the NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, September 10.
Lucie Safarova, left, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrate after beating Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the US Open doubles final in New York on Sunday, September 11.
Chicago's Ben Zobrist fields a line drive off the scoreboard in Houston during a game against the Astros on Sunday, September 11. Chicago won 9-5.
Paolo Palmacci goes for the ball during a qualifying match against Hungary in the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Jesolo, Italy, on Friday, September 9.
Oklahoma State's Chad Whitener sits in the Central Michigan end zone after a touchdown by Central Michigan's Corey Willis during a game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, September 10. Central Michigan stunned Oklahoma State with a last-play touchdown winning the game 30-27.
Baylor football players make their way onto the field for a game against Southern Methodist University in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 10.
Athletes compete in the men's 5000-meter T54 heat at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, September 9.
Axel Pons, left, and Xavier Simeon, center, crash on the opening lap of the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy, on Sunday, September 11.
Jacksonville's Johnathan Cyprien takes to the field before a game against Green Bay in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, September 11. Green Bay won 27-23.
Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run during a game against Toronto in New York on Tuesday, September 6. The Yankees, who have had a difficult start to the season, beat Toronto 7-6.
A rider from Kyrgyzstan takes part in Buzkashi -- a sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a goat/calf carcass in a goal -- at the World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, September 8. Athletes from 40 countries are competing in this year's games, which are dedicated to the sports of Central Asia.
