Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson leaps over Syracuse's Cordell Hudson during the second quarter in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, September 9. Louisville won 62-28. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Stan Wawrinka reacts after winning a set against Novak Djokovic during the US Open final in New York on Sunday, September 11. Wawrinka went on to win his third grand slam title, upsetting the world No. 1 Djokovic after a four-hour match. Hide Caption 2 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Tennessee's DeMarco Murray dives for a touchdown over Minnesota's Terence Newman during an NFL game in Nashville on Sunday, September 11. Minnesota won 25-16. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos U.S. swimmer Jessica Long practices for the 400-meter freestyle S8 competition at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, September 8. Hide Caption 4 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Julian Savea of New Zealand is tackled by Argentina's Ramiro Moyano during the Rugby Championship match in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday, September 10. New Zealand dominated the second half, winning 57-22. Hide Caption 5 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Mike Evan of Tampa Bay catches a touchdown pass in front of Atlanta's Robert Alford during the second half in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11. Tampa Bay won 31-24. Hide Caption 6 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Minnesota's Joe Mauer, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI single to end their game against Cleveland in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, September 10. Minnesota won 2-1. Hide Caption 7 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Hector Neris of Philadelphia jokes with a sea creature during a game against Miami on Wednesday, September 7. The sea creature was part of the Great Sea Race, a foot race held during each Miami home game in the middle of the sixth inning. Philadelphia lost 6-0. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou competes in a table tennis match at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, September 9. Hide Caption 9 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi drinks from his boot after finishing second in the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy, on Sunday, September 11. Hide Caption 10 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Soccer stars Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar of Barcelona gesture during a match against Deportivo Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, September 10. Deportivo Alaves won 2-1. Hide Caption 11 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Brad Tavares, left, and Caio Magalhaes face off in a UFC bout in Cleveland on Saturday, September 10. Tavares defeated Magalhaes in a split decision. Hide Caption 12 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Nevada's Jarred Gipson flips as he is tackled by Notre Dame's Te'von Coney during a college game in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, September 10. Notre Dame won 39-10. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva holds up the jacket for class of 2016 inductee Yao Ming as Sheryl Swoopes looks on during a news conference in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Izzo and Jerry Reinsdorf were also elected to the Hall of Fame. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Tennis star Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Karolina Pliskova during a US Open semifinal match in New York on Thursday, September 8. It was a tough defeat for Williams, who lost her No. 1-ranking after Pliskova won in straight sets. Hide Caption 15 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos A Denver fan looks on during his team's NFL game against North Carolina in Denver on Thursday, September 8. Denver won by just one point, 21-20. Hide Caption 16 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Oakland's Ryon Healy catches the ball in the third inning of a game against Los Angeles in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, September 7. Oakland won 4-1. Hide Caption 17 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Fireworks light up Maracana Stadium at the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, September 7. Hide Caption 18 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos A Temple football fan looks on prior to a game against Stony Brook in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 10. Temple beat Stony Brook, winning 38-0. Hide Caption 19 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Houston's Jose Altuve breaks his bat on a groundout against Cleveland during a game in Cleveland on Wednesday, September 7. Cleveland won 6-5. Hide Caption 20 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Tony Stewart watches as his car catches fire after crashing in the NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, September 10. Hide Caption 21 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Lucie Safarova, left, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrate after beating Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the US Open doubles final in New York on Sunday, September 11. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Chicago's Ben Zobrist fields a line drive off the scoreboard in Houston during a game against the Astros on Sunday, September 11. Chicago won 9-5. Hide Caption 23 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Paolo Palmacci goes for the ball during a qualifying match against Hungary in the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Jesolo, Italy, on Friday, September 9. Hide Caption 24 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Oklahoma State's Chad Whitener sits in the Central Michigan end zone after a touchdown by Central Michigan's Corey Willis during a game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, September 10. Central Michigan stunned Oklahoma State with a last-play touchdown winning the game 30-27. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Baylor football players make their way onto the field for a game against Southern Methodist University in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 10. Hide Caption 26 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Athletes compete in the men's 5000-meter T54 heat at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, September 9. Hide Caption 27 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Atlanta's Julio Jones wears cleats in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks before the first half of an NFL game against Tampa Bay in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11. Hide Caption 28 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Axel Pons, left, and Xavier Simeon, center, crash on the opening lap of the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy, on Sunday, September 11. Hide Caption 29 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Jacksonville's Johnathan Cyprien takes to the field before a game against Green Bay in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, September 11. Green Bay won 27-23. Hide Caption 30 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Angelique Kerber reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova in the US Open final match in New York on Saturday, September 10. Kerber's win makes her the new world No. 1. Hide Caption 31 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run during a game against Toronto in New York on Tuesday, September 6. The Yankees, who have had a difficult start to the season, beat Toronto 7-6. Hide Caption 32 of 34

Photos: What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos A rider from Kyrgyzstan takes part in Buzkashi -- a sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a goat/calf carcass in a goal -- at the World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, September 8. Athletes from 40 countries are competing in this year's games, which are dedicated to the sports of Central Asia. Hide Caption 33 of 34