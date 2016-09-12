NFL's opening day: Reaction to Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest

Story highlights Seven NFL players joined Colin Kaepernick's protest on the league's opening round of games

As US remembers 9/11, football protests look set to further divide opinion

(CNN) The NFL season is barely underway, but already the focus is being taken away from the field and directed at the sidelines.

Colin Kaepernick started protesting racist police practices and behavior by sitting during the national anthem ahead of preseason games, but as the regular season starts the stakes -- and his protest's visibility -- are that much higher.

On the day when the country observed the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, what was the reaction during the season-opening NFL games?

Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks

Obama: Kaepernick exercising his constitutional right

At least four Miami Dolphins declined to stand during the anthem Sunday ahead of their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.