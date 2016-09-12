Story highlights Donald Trump and his top surrogates are hoping a muted response to Hillary Clinton's pneumonia will yield results

Previously in the campaign Trump has explicitly questioned her health, including saying she gets tired easily

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and his top surrogates practiced something unusual Monday: subtlety.

After weeks of floating debunked conspiracy theories about Clinton's health, Trump and his campaign instead said they sincerely hope the Democratic nominee is on the mend after being diagnosed with pneumonia

"I hope she gets well soon. I don't know what's going on. I'm like you. I just see what I see -- the coughing fit was a week ago, so I assume that was pneumonia also," Trump said Monday on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "So something is going on, but i just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail, and we'll be seeing her at the debate."

Trump said during the interview that he'll soon make public the results of a doctor's physical he had last week.

Read More