Cruz condemns athletes' anthem protests

He criticized those who have used the national anthem to protest police brutality

(CNN) Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday condemned athletes protesting police violence against African Americans.

"To all the athletes who have made millions in America's freedom: stop insulting our flag, our nation, our heroes," the former Republican presidential contender tweeted

The protests began earlier this month when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner." Protests during the national anthem have spread to other NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe also knelt in solidarity with Kaepernick.

In a second tweet, Cruz fired back at basketball commentator Jalen Rose, who saluted NFL players and teams who peacefully protested.

"Here's a peaceful protest: never buy another shoe, shirt, or jersey of rich spoiled athletes who dishonor our flag," Cruz wrote

