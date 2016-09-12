Obama to veto 9/11 victims bill

Story highlights The House unanimously passed the bill Friday

Obama said he will veto it

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama will veto a bill that would allow terror victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001, to sue Saudi Arabia, the White House said Monday.

"That's still the plan," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said when asked if the President planned to veto the bill.

The White House had previously suggested Obama would not sign the bill when it first passed the Senate in May saying it would complicate diplomatic relations.

Earnest defended the administration's stance against the bill saying it is not "an effective, forceful way for us to respond to terrorism."

Lawmakers are expected to attempt to override the veto, and if successful, would mark the first time in Obama's presidency.

