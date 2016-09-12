Breaking News

Obama to veto 9/11 victims bill

By Allie Malloy, CNN

Updated 5:04 PM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

    9/11 widow: Saudi Arabia should be held accountable

Story highlights

  • The House unanimously passed the bill Friday
  • Obama said he will veto it

Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama will veto a bill that would allow terror victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001, to sue Saudi Arabia, the White House said Monday.

"That's still the plan," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said when asked if the President planned to veto the bill.
    The White House had previously suggested Obama would not sign the bill when it first passed the Senate in May saying it would complicate diplomatic relations.
    Earnest defended the administration's stance against the bill saying it is not "an effective, forceful way for us to respond to terrorism."
    Lawmakers are expected to attempt to override the veto, and if successful, would mark the first time in Obama's presidency.
    Earnest said the bill -- which passed the House unanimously on Friday -- has not yet been presented to the President.