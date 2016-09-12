Pence: People have a 'right to know' about candidates' health

Story highlights The GOP VP nominee said the public deserves health info

Pence is in Washington ahead of meetings with Capitol Hill Republicans on Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence said Monday that both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump should release detailed medical information on their physical health, arguing that the disclosures are in the public interest.

"People are vying for the highest office in the land," the Indiana governor told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "People have a right to know."

Clinton is taking a day off the campaign trail, staying at her home in Chappaqua after stumbling at a 9/11 commemoration event on Sunday. Aides later said she was diagnosed Friday with pneumonia.

Pence is in Washington ahead of meetings with Capitol Hill Republicans on Tuesday.

Asked if top Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani had gone too far in questioning Clinton's health prior to Sunday's incident, Pence demurred.

