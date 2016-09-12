Clinton campaign manager: Staff to blame for slow health disclosure

Story highlights Campaign manager Robby Mook says Clinton tried to "power through" pneumonia

Mook said there is "absolutely not" any illness Clinton has not disclosed

Washington (CNN) There is "absolutely not" any illness in Hillary Clinton's medical records that hasn't been disclosed, her campaign manager said Monday.

Robbie Mook told CNN's Jake Tapper it was the fault of Clinton's staff that the press wasn't told for 90 minutes where the former secretary of state had gone when she left a 9/11 commemoration ceremony early after "overheating" and having to be helped into a van after faltering Sunday.

"I wish we'd done that in a shorter amount of time. That's on us -- that's on the staff," Mook told Tapper on "The Lead." "We were trying to make sure she could see her doctor, getting her to Chelsea's apartment, making sure she was OK."

Clinton departed the ceremony at 9:30 a.m. ET and went to daughter Chelsea Clinton's apartment. Later, Clinton returned to her home in Chappaqua, New York, where Mook said she was attended to by her doctor.

A video showed a wobbly Clinton stumbling as she was assisted into her van to depart the ceremony. Asked if she fainted, Mook said: "My understanding is she did not lose consciousness."

