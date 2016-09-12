Breaking News

Political Prediction Market: Clinton odds for White House drop 14 points

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 4:33 PM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

    Video shows Clinton stumble leaving 9/11 event

  • Hillary Clinton's odds of winning the presidency dropped 14 points in four days

(CNN)Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's odds of winning the White House have dropped 14 points since Friday, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.

Clinton's odds were at 72% Friday but dropped two percentage points following her comments Friday that you can put "half" of Donald Trump's supporters into a "basket of deplorables" -- people who are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.
    Hillary Clinton has pneumonia, doctor says, after early 9/11 event exit
    However, a more significant drop came later, as fallout over her "deplorables" comment escalated and video of Clinton stumbling emerged. Her campaign said she is battling pneumonia.
    CNN's Political Prediction Market is an online game administered by the company Pivit, which functions like an online market and allows Internet users to predict the outcome of the election. It is not to be confused with polls from real voters.
    Clinton's odds of winning the presidency fell from 70% to 65% late Sunday morning upon abruptly leaving a September 11 memorial event after feeling "overheated," according to her campaign.
    Hillary Clinton stumbles -- will her campaign follow?
    Video later revealed Clinton's wobbly exit out of the event at Ground Zero and her campaign announced Sunday evening that the Democratic nominee is battling pneumonia.
    Clinton's numbers dropped to 62% by Sunday night and fell further to 58% Monday afternoon, as the Trump campaign slammed her for her "deplorables" comment.
    Meanwhile, Trump's odds of winning the presidency jumped from 28% on Friday to 42% on Monday afternoon.