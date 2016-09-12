Political Prediction Market: Clinton odds for White House drop 14 points

Story highlights Hillary Clinton's odds of winning the presidency dropped 14 points in four days

(CNN) Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's odds of winning the White House have dropped 14 points since Friday, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.

Clinton's odds were at 72% Friday but dropped two percentage points following her comments Friday that you can put "half" of Donald Trump's supporters into a "basket of deplorables" -- people who are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.

However, a more significant drop came later, as fallout over her "deplorables" comment escalated and video of Clinton stumbling emerged. Her campaign said she is battling pneumonia.

CNN's Political Prediction Market is an online game administered by the company Pivit, which functions like an online market and allows Internet users to predict the outcome of the election. It is not to be confused with polls from real voters.

Read More